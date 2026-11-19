The Red Wings‘ ugly divorce from former captain Dylan Larkin has given Detroit dire consequences regarding their play on the ice.

Following Detroit’s loss on Wednesday night to the Boston Bruins, their performance with and without Larkin has been staggering. Larkin appeared in 10 games with Detroit before they suspended him on Oct. 29.

In the games Larkin appeared in, Detroit went 5-2-3. Larkin wasn’t half-bad in those matchups, with two goals and six points. He also posted a plus-3, won 53.4 percent of his faceoffs, and posted a 59.2 Corsi For Percentage at even strength. His offensive-zone starting percentage at even strength sat at 50.4 percent.

If there was a major blemish on Larkin’s performance, it was that he gave the puck away 20 times in those 10 contests. Overall, the numbers don’t lie, and Larkin’s presence was helping Detroit win games.

Red Wings Have Been A Completely Different Team Without Dylan Larkin

Without Larkin, Detroit is 3-9-0. Larkin made his first appearance with Detroit on Oct. 6 vs. the Ottawa Senators, the third game of the season. Before that, opponents outscored Detroit 5-2.

With Larkin, opponents still outscored Detroit 32-31. But the Red Wings looked alive offensively, something that has rarely been the case since.

Initially, it looked like Detroit would be fine in the post-Larkin era, winning that Oct. 29 game 4-1 against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks. They even scored at least four goals in the first three games without Larkin — losing 5-4 in a heartbreaker on Halloween to the St. Louis Blues before turning around and defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Nov. 2.

Then came the tidal wave of misfortune, and Detroit has barely been relevant since. In their latest 10 games without Larkin, Detroit has scored 25 times while allowing 31 goals. That is 2.5 goals scored per game in the last 10 matchups without Larkin vs. 3.1 per game in the 10 games with Larkin.

Overall, opponents have outscored Detroit 36-to-27 when Larkin isn’t on the ice. It shows that, even when he wanted out of town, Larkin had a positive on-ice impact on the Red Wings.

Detroit’s 2026-27 Is Quickly Becoming A Lost Season

This isn’t saying that Larkin and the Red Wings need to work out their differences. That bridge seems to be irreparable.

It is saying this: If Detroit is playing this poorly without its former captain and one of its best players, it sets the stage for what they need to do this season unless they enjoy a quick turnaround. Start finding ways to move veterans elsewhere, see what you have in your youngest NHL-caliber players, and start playing for a high lottery pick.

While Detroit doesn’t appear interested in going the futures route, their overall play without Larkin has driven home that this team is farther from fixing things with a seasoned NHL veteran or two as part of a trade package.

It may not have been interim general manager Shawn Horcoff’s or anyone in the front office’s first choice. But as it stands, Detroit may be left with no choice but to accept an offer for young, high-potential players, futures, and a stopgap veteran for Larkin.

Regarding other veteran players not signed to long-term deals or extensions, that should also be the case. If Detroit can’t get its act together without Larkin by Dec. 1, the pressure to go the futures route may only get stronger.