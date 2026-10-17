Connor McDavid Gets Blunt On Oilers Goaltending

The biggest area of need for the Edmonton Oilers over the last several seasons has been a stable, number one goaltender. They decided to make a huge gamble by trading Stuart Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins last December in return for Tristan Jarry, who has been extremely inconsistent so far in his time with the club.

During the offseason, they signed Stanley Cup-winning veteran Frederik Andersen to a one-year deal, but he suffered an injury before the season and isn’t expected back until approximately December.

In the meantime, they’ve been rolling forward with the duo of Jarry and Devon Levi, whom they acquired during the summer from the Buffalo Sabres.

Connor McDavid Gets Honest About Edmonton Oilers Goalie Devon Levi

Following a win over the divisional rival Los Angeles Kings earlier in the week, Oilers captain Connor McDavid spoke glowingly about the performance of Levi, who made 39 saves on the 40 shots Los Angeles fired his way.

“He’s been great, honestly. Just such a calming presence in there,” McDavid said of Levi. “Makes the big saves, seems to make timely saves, which is half the battle with goaltending. He’s been really solid for us; we can be a little bit better in front of him for sure.”

So far in the early goings of his tenure with the Oilers, Levi has posted a respectable 4-1 record, though the team would like to see an improvement on his 2.83 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

The real test for the Oilers goaltending will come not only when Andersen inevitably returns, but in the spring when the Stanley Cup Playoffs come around.

Devon Levi Is Playing In His First Season With The Oilers

Levi, who was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers, would be traded to the Sabres in the deal that would bring eventual Stanley Cup winner Sam Reinhart to Florida. Levi then signed with the Sabres shortly after his college career ended and made his NHL debut in March 2023.

He began the 2023-24 season with Buffalo but struggled and later battled a lower-body injury. Levi spent much of the season between the Sabres and American Hockey League affiliate Rochester Americansafter the emergence of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

In July 2026, Buffalo traded Levi and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Oilers for a 2028 third-round pick.