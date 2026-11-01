Oilers Face Potentially Devastating Horward Injury, Expert Says

The Edmonton Oilers could be looking at a potentially devastating injury scenario with Isaac Howard.

The 22-year-old sustained a brutal injury during Saturday afternoon’s clash against the New York Islanders. Early in the first period, Islanders forward Emil Heineman caught Howard with a knee-on-knee collision, sending him to the ice. The Edmonton forward needed help off the ice and did not return to the game.

But that’s just the beginning. As medical expert, Dr. Harjas Grewal noted, Howard could be looking at a serious knee injury, possibly a torn knee ligament.

Howard’s knee goes into hyperextension which can cause a torn ACL, PCL and/or bone bruise Hopefully ligaments are ok and it’s a bone bruise and more day-to-day to week-to-week MRI tomorrow will clarify https://t.co/Mqm3jv68dG — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) October 31, 2026

If the worst-case scenario plays out, the Oilers could be looking at an extended absence for Howard. If surgery is required, Howard could be out month-to-month. However, the renowned medical expert feels that it’s possible the injury is nothing more than a serious bone bruise requiring weeks to heal, rather than surgery and months off the ice.

The former first-round pick is off to a bit of a slow start this season. In 13 games, he’s scored one goal and three points, while averaging under 10 minutes a night in a predominantly bottom-six role.

Oilers Babcock Optimistic about Howard’s Situation

Meanwhile, Oilers head coach Mike Babcock seemed much more upbeat about the situation. Speaking to reporters following the game, the veteran coach made it clear that the injury situation was much worse than it looked, painting a more positive outlook.

“We don’t think it’s as serious as it looked,” Babcock said. “We’re hoping for a real good kind of recovery day for him tomorrow, and then if he doesn’t (feel better), then we’ll get on with the medical part of looking into it. But they think it’s favorable.”

Reading between the lines, it seems that Howard sustained the bone bruise scenario that Grewal described. Hopefully, Howard will be fortunate enough to get away with just needing a couple of days to recover and see if he can return to action sooner rather than later.

Even if the hit wasn’t as bad as it looked, the officials on the ice felt it was egregious enough to give Heineman a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

There is no word on whether the Islanders forward will face supplementary discipline. If last season’s knee-on-knee hit on Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews serves as any precedent, Heineman could be looking at a suspension of a couple of games at the very least.

Edmonton Cruised to Win Over the Islanders

As for the game itself, the Oilers cruised to a 4-0 win over the Islanders. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice, with Tristan Jarry making 18 saves for the win. This was the sort of defensive effort that the Oilers have not shown in the past, dominating the game offensively while ensuring they controlled the overall pace.

The win also bodes well after a couple of rough outings last week.

The Oilers will be off until Tuesday night when they take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Edmonton will be facing Connor Hellebuyck as part of the Vezina Trophy winner’s first batch of games with his new team.