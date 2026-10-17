Oilers Superstar Connor McDavid Meets UFC Legend Nate Diaz

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid had a surprise visitor as UFC legend Nate Diaz met up with him in the “City of Champions.”

Diaz is in town for UFC Edmonton, which takes place on Saturday at Rogers Place — the home of McDavid’s Oilers. Diaz is here because he is in the corner of UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Chelsea Chandler, who battles Calgary’s Melissa Croden on the preliminary card.

McDavid, of course, is the king of the city, and with Diaz in town, the two legends of their respective sports met up.

Nate Diaz Meets Connor McDavid

Taking to his social media after meeting the best hockey player in the world today, Diaz shared his excitement about meeting McDavid in Edmonton.

“Here with the GOAT @mcdavid97,” Diaz wrote on his Instagram.

Connor McDavid & Nate Diaz Are Both Superstars in Their Respective Sports

Both McDavid and Diaz are superstars in their respective sports, which makes it even cooler that these two fan favorites met up for a photo op in Edmonton.

McDavid, of course, is the best player in the NHL, someone who will be a Hockey Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done, while also likely retiring as one of the top five greatest hockey players of all time.

A three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, McDavid has yet to win hockey’s ultimate prize — the Stanley Cup — but that doesn’t change the fact that he is an absolutely incredible hockey player who can truly do it all out on the ice.

As for Diaz, he spent years in the UFC, where he was one of the most popular fighters inside the Octagon. In 2026, Diaz pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at the time when he submitted Conor McGregor at the height of his superstardom to emerge as an MMA star himself.

Diaz is no longer in the UFC, and as he’s now 41, he is on the downside of his career, yet he remains extremely popular and someone whom fans absolutely love to watch fight anytime he steps in the cage.