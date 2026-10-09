Former Oilers 34-Year-Old Forward Demoted By Wild

The Edmonton Oilers have some breathing room in their schedule before facing the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, October 10th, 2026. They have their first meeting against Darnell Nurse, while another former Oilers player, Tyler Pitlick, makes the news on Friday.

The Oilers have a 3-0-1 record, which gives them seven points and second place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is second in the Western Conference, with the Winnipeg Jets right behind them. Despite both teams having the same record, the Oilers have a better goal differential.

Former Oilers 34-Year-Old Forward Sent To The Minors By The Minnesota Wild

The NHL has only four games scheduled for Friday, October 9th, 2026. In light of this, the Minnesota Wild announced a transaction involving Pitlick.

“We have recalled forward Rieger Lorenz from the Iowa Wild. In addition, forward Nick Foligno has been placed on Injured Reserve (upper body), and forward Tyler Pitlick has been reassigned to Iowa,” the Wild Announced on Friday.

Pitlick is a 34-year-old forward who played with the Wild organization in the 2025-26 season. He played 32 NHL games, collecting two goals and 24 penalty minutes while averaging 7:46 per game.

Meanwhile, Rieger Lorenz is a 22-year-old forward who has yet to play an NHL game. He has already played two AHL games this season, scoring two goals and recording one assist.

Looking At Tyler Pitlick’s Time With the Oilers

Pitlick began his NHL career with the Oilers.

Drafted in the second round in 2010, Pitlick spent six seasons with the organization. In three of those seasons, he played in the NHL.

His most successful season with the Oilers came in 2016-17. In what would be his last year with the organization, he collected 11 points in 31 games, while averaging 9:55 of ice time.

Looking At Tyler Pitlick’s Career Since Leaving The Oilers

Pitlick has played for several organizations since leaving the Oilers.

He has played games for the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers before landing with his hometown Wild.

On July 1st, 2017, he signed with the Stars in an effort to carve out an NHL career.

Over his career, he has been involved in three trades. The first trade saw him land with the Flyers in exchange for Ryan Hartman.

The Seattle Kraken traded him to the Flames for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick one day after claiming him in the expansion draft on July 21, 2021. Finally, he was traded by the Flames to the Canadiens as part of a package for Tyler Toffoli.

Regardless of where his career goes from here, 452 NHL games is nothing to scoff at.