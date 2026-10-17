Edmonton Oilers ‘Skilled’ Winger Named as Potential Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline

The Edmonton Oilers could look to make a trade to further bolster their roster.

Edmonton is in a Stanley Cup-or-bust season, as Connor McDavid has just two years left on his deal, and his future is unclear.

With that, the Oilers are once again expected to be aggressive at the trade deadline to bolster the roster, and could trade players off their roster to upgrade.

Edmonton Oilers Could Trade Isaac Howard

With the Oilers looking to bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton, they could make some bold moves.

One name the Oilers could look to trade is young, skilled winger Isaac Howard, according to The Athletic’s Janson Duench.

“Oilers general manager Stan Bowman has something to lose with Howard. Acquired from Tampa Bay for prospect Sam O’Reilly, the 2025 Hobey Baker winner entered the season with top-six hopes but is currently stuck on the fourth line,” Duench wrote.

“With several injured forwards nearing a return, Howard’s spot in the lineup is also in jeopardy. While the 22-year-old winger is skilled and hardworking and holds value on an entry-level contract, the win-now Oilers don’t have years to wait for an extended development.”

Trading Howard would be a surprise, as Edmonton gave up Sam O’Reilly for him. However, he has struggled to make an impact, as he was in the AHL at times a year ago, and could be moved for more immediate help.

Howard will likely be a good NHLer, but with the Oilers in win-now mode, he could fetch a good return from a team looking to add more youth and skill.

Howard has recorded 0 goals and 2 assists in 7 games this season. A year ago, he had 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points in 29 games.

Edmonton Off to Good Start

The Oilers have started the year off well with head coach Mike Babcock now in charge.

Edmonton has relied on the big guns of McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard to make a difference, and Babcock likes how the team is playing.

“I’m real lucky the way the games have been spaced out and that we’ve been able to do that a little bit,” Babcock said. “But that’s not the NHL. It’s impossible. We’ll give those guys a day off [Friday] and get back at her for the next game. But it has to stop. I look at it every night and I go, ‘What the heck am I doing?’ But I’m also trying to survive right now. So that’s what we’ve been doing.

“A lot of our other guys have done a phenomenal job for us. We’re in a good spot right now, and I’m just hoping that we bought enough time to get some guys.”

The Oilers are on the road to play the Utah Mammoth on Saturday.