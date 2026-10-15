Oilers’ Devon Levi Makes History Never Done Before for Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers knew this offseason that they needed to do something for their goalie position, but there weren’t a ton of obvious options available.

In the end, they brought in two new faces to join Tristan Jarry: Frederik Andersen and Devon Levi.

Andersen is out to start the season with an injury, so Levi and Jarry are the combination getting the work in the early going.

And so far for Levi, it’s been a historic start.

Devon Levi Makes Oilers History

Levi has started four games, and he has won them all.

It’s the first time in Oilers history that a goalie has won his first four starts with the team, according to Sportsnet:

Devon Levi is the first goalie in #LetsGoOilers history to win each of his first 4 games with the team. https://t.co/2EqMtBMnq3 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 15, 2026

A lot of goalies have played for the Oilers, so this is quite the remarkable stat for the 24-year-old Levi.

The native of Quebec has gotten lucky once, but he’s otherwise been really good.

His first start with the Oilers came in Vancouver on Oct. 1, and Edmonton won that game 9-7.

Levi only saved 15 of the 22 shots he saw, but the Oilers left him in the whole way, and the offense had done enough that it didn’t matter.

It seems that gave Levi the jolt he needed.

His second start came two days later against the Seattle Kraken, and he saved 19-of-20 shots in a 3-1 win.

Levi’s third time out was in Anaheim against the Ducks on Oct. 7. He made 29 saves and allowed two goals as the Oilers won 5-2.

The most recent start for Levi came on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on the road at the Los Angeles Kings. He faced 40 shots and saved a whopping 39 of them. The Oilers won 4-1.

So through four games, Levi has allowed 11 goals — less than three goals per game — and saved 90.3% of shots. That’s including the rough opening outing, and since then Levi has been much better.

It’s not clear whether this will earn him a larger share of the goalie spot, but the Oilers sure are glad they found Levi.

How Oilers Got Devon Levi

The Oilers worked a trade with the Buffalo Sabres to get Levi, who spent most of the last two seasons at AHL Rochester.

The Oilers sent 2028 picks to the Sabres — one in the third round and one in the seventh round.

Buffalo had a crowded goalie room already, and so Levi got shipped out to Edmonton. It’s a move that’s making the Oilers look quite smart so far.