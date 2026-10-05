Oilers’ Connor McDavid Has Personal News Emerge Before Ducks Game

The Edmonton Oilers have their eyes on Michael Eyssimont of the Boston Bruins. While that situation sorts itself out, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has personal news emerge before they take the ice to face the Anaheim Ducks.

On social media, McDavid shared the news himself.

“Pretty sick,” McDavid says in a clip of him unboxing a mysterious-looking 99 Club Box. Upon opening the box he reads what a glass award has written on it, “Welcome to the 99 Club. Connor, we are so excited to have you as the inaugural member of the 99 club, an exclusive tier of NHL talent. You are one of one and set the standard for what’s possible.”

“Man, that’s pretty sick.”

After that, he reacts to receiving the award.

“I grew up playing this game, like so many kids that play hockey,” McDavid says. “You know what the game means to us kids, and growing up. It’s special, so to be a part of this club means a lot to me.”

“I can’t wait to see who joins me next. There are so many great players out there.”

Connor McDavid Given the First 99 Rating

In August, EA Sports announced the ratings in the upcoming NHL 27 game. In that game, McDavid was given the honor of the first-ever 99 overall rating.

“Connor McDavid has made EA SPORTS NHL history. We are proud to introduce the EA SPORTS NHL 99 Club, with Connor McDavid as its first-ever member,” the EA Sports press release said. “His resume speaks for itself: multiple Hart Memorial and Art Ross Trophies. His 99 OVR rating is a direct reflection of his consistent performance and standard-setting play on the ice.”

“A 99 OVR is the ceiling of our rating system, representing a standard that few reach. It is reserved for players who demonstrate mastery across almost every facet of the game.”

For those who have played the game, they know that these 99 ratings don’t grow on trees. Giving McDavid this honor makes a whole lot of sense, considering just how dominant he is on the ice game after game.

Only time will tell if another player will join him on this list.