The Simon Edvinsson situation could finally be getting close to a resolution. The end of the saga will be a trade with a still-unknown party at this time.

That’s the latest on the situation, according to insider David Pagnotta.

According to an article in the Fourth Period, Pagnotta discussed how the Edvinsson situation could be nearing a conclusion, particularly with the December 1 deadline looming around the corner.

“Trade discussions involving Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson have picked up steam and have reached a point where the young star defenceman is preparing for a move, according to sources.”

The chatter makes sense as there was really no way that the Red Wings were going to be able to re-sign the 23-year-old blueliner. The talk had focused on the fact that Simon Edvinsson did not want to return to Detroit, and was even willing to go back to Sweden if a trade could not happen before December 1.

Pagnotta did confirm that two Western Conference clubs were reportedly close on the situation, among six total teams.

“Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff continues to navigate trade negotiations, with it confirmed to me that the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are among at least six clubs still in pursuit of the first-pair blueliner.”

At this point, there is no firm timeline. However, the idea is that a deal could happen at some point in the middle of next week, ideally a few days before the December 1 deadline. If Simon Edvinsson does not sign by then, he would become ineligible to play this season.

Red Wings Could Unlock Dylan Larkin Situation with Simon Edvinsson Trade

The belief around the league is that a Simon Edvinsson trade would unlock the Dylan Larkin situation. The idea hinges on Detroit being able to get a piece or pieces that would change the equation on Larkin.

For instance, the thought is that the Red Wings want a center to replace Larkin in their lineup. They’re not getting that from Larkin’s approved list. Nevertheless, Detroit may get it from another team in an Edvinsson deal.

If that’s the case, the Red Wings can then get the piece they need and potentially take a different sort of deal for Larkin.

The Clock Is Ticking

As mentioned earlier, the clock is ticking. Edvinsson remains an RFA and can legally talk to any team. Unfortunately, the Red Wings hold his rights, keeping him from signing a contract with any team. That’s why a trade has to happen.

And because a trade has to happen, the clock is ticking unless Edvinsson is willing to sign a deal just to keep his season alive.

That said, there has also been talk of an offer sheet on the table for the top-pairing blueliner. But as reported earlier on Heavy, Simon Edvinsson is reluctant to sign one, as it would open the door for the Red Wings to match. In that event, Edvinsson would either have to play for the Red Wings or just sit out until the organization eventually trades him.