Oilers’ Kirby Dach Hope Hits Surprise Filip Hallander Twist

The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenseman Spencer Stastney to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Filip Hallander. If this is news to you, you likely work a normal job (or live under a rock).

Either way, this deal is a surprise for many people – journalists and fans alike.

“TRADE: The #Oilers have acquired forward Filip Hallander from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenceman Spencer Stastney,” the team announced before their Wednesday night game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Reaction to Edmonton Oilers – Pittsburgh Penguins Swap

Looking at reactions to the Oilers trade, it’s easy to see people expected something more substantial.

“Who the actual hell is this,” reads one of the top comments on the team’s announcement.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug wrote, “Depth move. Oilers had a lot of depth Dmen and some injuries up front.”

Depth move. Oilers had a lot of depth Dmen and some injuries up front. https://t.co/knNH7zIUvz — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 7, 2026

Bob Stauffer also shared his take on the deal, “The @EdmontonOilers add a depth forward in Hallander. He finished 2nd in SHL scoring with Timra in 2024-25 (26-27-53/51 GP). He can play multiple forward positions. Oilers save over 650K on the cap with the deal.”

The @EdmontonOilers add a depth forward in Hallander.He finished 2nd in SHL scoring with Timra in 2024-25 (26-27-53/51 GP).He can play multiple forward positions.Oilers save over 650K on the cap with the deal. https://t.co/0H7MrzHIni — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 7, 2026

And that last sentence is the main takeaway: the Oilers shed some salary cap space with this transaction. That will open up more cap space for another deal.

How Does Filip Hallander Trade Impact a Potential Kirby Dach Trade?

As for another trade, nothing about this Hallander trade eliminates the likelihood of a Kirby Dach transaction.

While the chatter around the Montreal Canadiens forward might quiet down over the next little while, the opportunity for acquisition is still there. In fact, because the team has more cap space available, another trade is more likely to happen now than not.

Who Is Filip Hallander?

Hallander is a 26-year-old forward who is listed as a center on his NHL profile page. He stands 6-foot-2, weighing 207 pounds.

In two games this season, Hallander already has three points while averaging 10:17 of ice time. In total, he has played 18 games in the NHL. In those games, he has two goals and five assists, while averaging 12:04 per game.

Hallander is only making $850k this year compared to Stastney’s $1.525 million. PuckPedia reports that the Oilers will save $647,165 in actual dollars this year, due to the trade.

All things considered, this is a lateral move, as Hallander doesn’t bring much to the table beyond being healthy.