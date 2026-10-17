Rumor Links Oilers To Russian Eastern Conference Offensive Forward

The Edmonton Oilers have already undergone multiple notable transformations in the last several months under the leadership of general manager Stan Bowman, who has not only overhauled the club’s coaching staff but made multiple moves involving the club’s roster.

But does Bowman have another trick up his sleeve to add some more offensive firepower to his club?

Edmonton Oilers Linked To Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov Via Rumor

According to Bleed Oil Blue on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Oilers are reportedly considering a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers that would see them part ways with Isaac Howard and a pair of draft picks in return for former 1st round draft pick Matvei Michkov.

The account wrote the following rumor:

“A source inside the Philadelphia Flyers organization says they’ve heard the Edmonton Oilers could be discussing a trade involving Howard, a 1st round in 2028 pick and a 3rd round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Matvei Michkov.”

While many responses doubted the veracity of the rumor, they began chiming in nonetheless.

“I take that all day only because unfortunately I just don’t see howard getting better… he just won’t cut to the proper areas to use his skill,” this fan said.

This fan said, “That would be crazy for Philly to give up on him. Better off getting a new coach.”

Another fan wrote, “That solves none of the Flyers’ problems and I seriously doubt that DB is trading MM for futures. Howard is decent but wouldn’t move the needle.”

Finally, this fan exclaimed, “You need a better source!! I might be wrong, but I have common sense and this trade makes zero sense for Philly. I think this is complete BS rumor.”

Both Teams Are Moving In Opposite Directions

The good news for the Oilers is that, despite being considerably shorthanded thanks to the absences of multiple key players, they’ve gotten off to a 5-1-1 start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are in the throes of misery right now, having recently fallen to 0-6-3 through their first nine games, the worst start in franchise history.

If things don’t improve for the Flyers soon, GM Daniel Briere could soon consider major moves.