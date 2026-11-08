Wild’s Red-Hot Kirill Kaprizov Joins List of Legendary Left Wingers

Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov joined a list of legendary left wingers following the team’s win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

The Wild beat the Sharks 4-1 on Friday, with the red-hot Kaprizov adding 1 goal and 3 assists in the victory.

The scoring outburst allowed him to join a very exclusive list of some of the best left wingers to ever play the game.

Kirill Kaprizov Joins Exclusive List of Left Wingers

According to StatsCentre, Kaprizov joined a list of just five left wingers in NHL history who have scored 16+ goals and 14+ assists in the team’s first 18 games of the season.

“(Primary) Left wingers with 16+ goals & 14+ assists through their team’s first 18 games: @minnesotawild Kirill Kaprizov (2026-27) Dave Andreychuk (BUF, 17-14 in 1992-93) Luc Robitaille (LA, 16-17 in 1992-93) Charlie Simmer (LA, 18-18 in 1980-81) Herb Cain (BOS, 18-14 in 1943-44)”

It’s an incredible list with several Hockey Hall of Famers in Dave Andreychuk and Luc Robitaille all part of it, showing just how well Kaprizov has played this season for the Wild, who are one of the best teams in hockey.

Kirill Kaprizov Adding to Point Totals

On Saturday, Kaprizov added another assist to his point total as the Wild lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime. With the assist, Kaprizov now has 16 goals and 15 assists in 19 games this season for the Wild.

With Kaprizov playing like a true superstar, the Wild are not only in good shape to potentially win the Central Division this season, but they are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the entire league. This is a really good team right now that is firing on all cylinders, and if they can keep putting up some big wins, you will start to hear their name among the top teams in the league, like the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers, if they aren’t there already.

And it all starts with Kaprizov, who has been playing out of his mind this season for the Wild, showing that he is worth every penny of his $17 million salary, and giving defenseman Quinn Hughes another reason to re-sign with Minnesota ahead of his upcoming free agency.