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Minnesota Wild Reveal Jesper Wallstedt Decision For Philadelphia Flyers Game

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Minnesota Wild Reveal Jesper Wallstedt Decision For Philadelphia Flyers Game

The Minnesota Wild take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Before puck drop, the Wild revealed their decision on Jesper Wallstedt.

Tuesday night’s game is scheduled for 6:00 PM Central Standard Time. Wild fans can watch the game on Wild+ while Flyers fans can tune into NBCSP.

Minnesota Wild Reveal Starting Goalie Jesper Wallstedt Decision For Philadelphia Flyers Game

Minnesota Wild v Seattle Kraken
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 24: Jesper Wallstedt #30 of the Minnesota Wild looks on during the national anthem before the game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on October 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Prior to taking to warm-ups against the Flyers, the Wild revealed a Wallstedt decision that should not surprise anyone at this stage of the regular season.

“Wallstedt starts tonight vs. Vladar,” Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Given how often Wallstedt has been relied on so far in the 2026-27 season, no one should be surprised.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild Lineup

Minnesota Wild v Seattle Kraken
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 24: Joel Eriksson Ek #14 and Quinn Hughes #43 of the Minnesota Wild talk during the second period Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on October 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With the Flyers taking on the Wild on Tuesday night, the line combinations for both teams are pivotal to breaking down this matchup.

According to head coach John Hynes, the Wild will make no lineup changes for their game against the Flyers. That would make the line combinations from their last practice the assumed lines for tonight’s tilt:

“Kaprizov-Eriksson Ek-Boldy, Coleman-McCarron-Brink, Shabanov-Yurov-Trenin, Sturm-Hartman-Pitlick, Hughes-Brodin, Maatta-Bogosian, Kiersted-Spacek,” The Athletic’s Joe Smith wrote on social media on Saturday, October 31st, 2026.

Not only will the Wild stick with the same lines, but stud defender Brock Faber is inching closer to returning to game action.

Looking at Jesper Wallstedt

Boston Bruins v Minnesota Wild
GettyST PAUL, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 03: Jesper Wallstedt #30 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save against the Boston Bruins in the second period during the home opener at Grand Casino Arena on October 03, 2026 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Wild defeated the Bruins 4-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Wallstedt has been an absolute stud for the Wild this year.

The 23-year-old netminder has a 9-2-3 record in 14 games played. He is second in the NHL in wins, first in games played for a goalie.

He also has a 2.06 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .920 Save Percentage (SV%).

Right now, Wallstedt is putting together the exact campaign that they need to be in the playoff mix this year.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Minnesota Wild Reveal Jesper Wallstedt Decision For Philadelphia Flyers Game

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