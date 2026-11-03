Minnesota Wild Reveal Jesper Wallstedt Decision For Philadelphia Flyers Game

The Minnesota Wild take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Before puck drop, the Wild revealed their decision on Jesper Wallstedt.

Tuesday night’s game is scheduled for 6:00 PM Central Standard Time. Wild fans can watch the game on Wild+ while Flyers fans can tune into NBCSP.

Minnesota Wild Reveal Starting Goalie Jesper Wallstedt Decision For Philadelphia Flyers Game

Prior to taking to warm-ups against the Flyers, the Wild revealed a Wallstedt decision that should not surprise anyone at this stage of the regular season.

“Wallstedt starts tonight vs. Vladar,” Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Given how often Wallstedt has been relied on so far in the 2026-27 season, no one should be surprised.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild Lineup

With the Flyers taking on the Wild on Tuesday night, the line combinations for both teams are pivotal to breaking down this matchup.

According to head coach John Hynes, the Wild will make no lineup changes for their game against the Flyers. That would make the line combinations from their last practice the assumed lines for tonight’s tilt:

“Kaprizov-Eriksson Ek-Boldy, Coleman-McCarron-Brink, Shabanov-Yurov-Trenin, Sturm-Hartman-Pitlick, Hughes-Brodin, Maatta-Bogosian, Kiersted-Spacek,” The Athletic’s Joe Smith wrote on social media on Saturday, October 31st, 2026.

Not only will the Wild stick with the same lines, but stud defender Brock Faber is inching closer to returning to game action.

Looking at Jesper Wallstedt

Wallstedt has been an absolute stud for the Wild this year.

The 23-year-old netminder has a 9-2-3 record in 14 games played. He is second in the NHL in wins, first in games played for a goalie.

He also has a 2.06 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .920 Save Percentage (SV%).

Right now, Wallstedt is putting together the exact campaign that they need to be in the playoff mix this year.