Minnesota Wild Dealt News on Ex-Maple Leafs Goalie Before Lightning Game

The Minnesota Wild will look to continue their reign at the top of the Western Conference standings as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Before the game against the Lightning, they got some news regarding Dennis Hildeby.

Saturday night’s game against the Lightning will be available to watch on Sportsnet+ or NHL Center Ice in Canada, while USA fans can tune in to the action on ESPN and ESPN+.

Their game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Minnesota Time.

Minnesota Wild Dealt News on Former Toronto Maple Leafs Goalie, Dennis Hildeby

Before puck drop on Saturday night, the Wild learned the Lightning’s starting goaltender.

Gabby Shirley reported the news earlier on Saturday.

“Jon Cooper confirms Dennis Hildeby will start in net for the #Bolts tonight,” Shirley reported on social media after the Lightning’s morning skate.

On the flip side, the Wild revealed who their starting goalie will be against the Wild.

“Mason Shaw reassigned with the Folignos likely to return tonight. We’ll get a McCarron update from John Hynes before the game. Calvin Pickard in nets tonight for Minnesota. His first start at home,” Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

In addition to Calvin Pickard getting the nod, Mason Shaw was sent down the day after his recall. Additionally, Nic & Marcus Foligno are poised to return to game action.

Stay tuned to the warm-up skate to find out what the line combinations will be with the healthy bodies returning.

Looking at Dennis Hildeby & Calvin Pickard

Hildeby was acquired by the Lightning on July 1st in a trade that saw the Toronto Maple Leafs receive Nick Paul.

The 25-year-old 6-foot-6 netminder has played three games as the backup in Tampa Bay. Hildeby has a 2-0-1 record in those games, in addition to posting a 2.98 goals against average (GAA) and an .885 save percentage (SV%).

Conversely, Pickard has played a similar role to Hildeby as Jesper Wallstedt emerges. The 34-year-old netminder has a 1-1-0 record, a 3.50 GAA, and an .833 SV% percentage in two games before Saturday night.

One of these goalies will lead their team to victory tonight, will it be the former Maple Leafs netminder or Pickard?

Tune in to tonight’s game to find out.