Minnesota Wild Named in Nikita Kucherov Rumor Amid Trade Rumblings

The Minnesota Wild are humming along with their season after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Now, a new Nikita Kucherov trade rumor has emerged that makes more sense than it seems.

This recent Kucherov rumor came from a social media user.

“BREAKING: Hearing from multiple sources that the #mnwild are close to acquiring #gobolts superstar Nikita Kucherov. Brock Faber and Danila Yurov are two of the pieces heading to Tampa. Massive trade with much more to come,” this user wrote on November 2nd, 2026.

At first blush, this trade might not seem doable. However, a closer look shows it actually makes a lot of sense.

Nikita Kucherov Wants To Play With a Superstar

The 33-year-old reigning Hart Trophy winner has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Lightning. While that comes with some perks, one report suggests that Kucherov wants to be in the spotlight.

A recent report from RG reveals that Kucherov would like to play with a superstar teammate and in a bigger market.

“He wants to be the top scorer every year and play on a team with McDavid or Matthews or Pastrnak, plus in a big market, so people talk about how good he is,” RG wrote on November 2nd, 2026. “Playing in Florida, people forget about you from time to time.”

Additionally, RG names Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, and Auston Matthews as superstars that Kucherov reportedly would like to play with.

“The source said the 33-year-old forward wants to lead the league in scoring every year. He also wants to do it on a team with Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews or David Pastrnak, in a market large enough to keep him in the conversation,” RG wrote.

In case you weren’t aware, the Wild have their own superstar.

Kirill Kaprizov does not have the same volume of points as McDavid, Pastrnak, or Matthews. However, his points per game average is among the top in the NHL.

Since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Kaprizov has recorded 1.27 points per game. Only McDavid, Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, and Pastrnak have a higher points-per-game average over the same span.

Minnesota Wild Searching For Another Top Talent

The Wild have been linked to Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin in trade rumors.

With that in mind, it makes sense that the Wild would have interest in Kucherov. It also stands to reason that Kucherov would be open to playing with fellow countryman Kaprizov.

In those trade rumors, Danila Yurov was named as a player the Wild have offered to convince the Red Wings to play ball. They haven’t bitten yet.

Elliotte Friedman revealed what the potential package offered to the Red Wings for Larkin was:

“Minnesota is believed to be dangling rapidly-improving Danila Yurov, another veteran (trade protection has me uncertain of whomst) and a Costco of firsts. But it is hands off the core, as the desire is to strengthen, not go sideways,” Friedman wrote in a recent column.

With all of these elements in play, it actually makes sense that the Wild would chase Kucherov. Now the only thing yet to be seen is if a deal can actually be reached during the regular season.

If not, they could always pursue him in the offseason.