Former Minnesota Wild 29-Year-Old Veteran Lands Trade Update From NHL Insider

The Minnesota Wild dropped their Saturday night game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but earned a loser point in the process. Because of that overtime loss, the Wild remain in first place in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers. However, also on Saturday night, the Wild got news about Jordan Greenway.

On the November 7 edition of Saturday Headlines, Elliotte Friedman discussed the Chicago Blackhawks suddenly becoming active on the trade front.

“The Blackhawks have a lot of things out there. They’ve been asked about some of their prospects, they’ve been asked about some of their guys that can play center,” Friedman said. “The other thing is, they’ve got Jordan Greenway out there, they’ve got Teravainen who’s struggled out there, the Blackhawks are definitely active in terms of trying to help their team.”

Could the Minnesota Wild Trade For Jordan Greenway?

“It’s all about who you know” is a common phrase that emphasizes the power of relationships. In the case of NHL players and GMs, if there is familiarity, there is an increased liklihood of trades.

It has happened multiple times over the past year. Oilers GM Stan Bowman has traded for Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson, and Colton Dach, who all played for the Blackhawks when he was their GM.

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas acquired Nick Robertson from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team he managed right before taking the Penguins job.

So it’s not out of the realm of possibility for a reunion to happen between the Wild and Greenway. Especially since Greenway played for the Wild for six seasons.

Looking At Jordan Greenway

Greenway is a 29-year-old forward whose 6-foot-6, 231-pound frame makes him imposing to the opposition.

He’s the kind of forward that adds grit to a team’s bottom-six.

However, Greenway has had a tough few years away from the Wild. So far this year, the 29-year-old has recorded one goal in 16 games, while averaging 13:18 in ice time per game.