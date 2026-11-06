Minnesota Wild Announce 28-Year-Old Roster Move Before Sharks Game

The 11-3-3 Minnesota Wild take on the 7-9-1 San Jose Sharks in Friday night NHL action. The Wild are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers where they had four different goal scorers get on the board. Before Friday night, they had news emerge regarding Mason Shaw.

There are only three NHL games on Friday. The Wild vs Sharks game is scheduled for 7:00 PM Minnesota Time.

Minnesota Wild Announce Mason Shaw Roster Move Before San Jose Sharks Game

Prior to the game on Friday night, the Wild announced a roster move involving Shaw.

“Forward Mason Shaw has been recalled from the Iowa Wild,” the Wild announced.

Shaw is a 28-year-old forward. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound player is listed as a center on his NHL profile.

Looking at Mason Shaw

Shaw was originally drafted 97th overall by the Wild in 2017.

He hasn’t played an NHL game since the 2023-24 season. Shaw has played 82 career NHL games. In those games, he recorded 20 points and 118 penalty minutes while averaging 10:27 per game.

In the AHL, Shaw has been producing at nearly a point-per-game pace. The forward has 10 points in 11 games and 17 penalty minutes.

After spending a couple of seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Shaw came back to the Wild on a one-year, $850,000 contract.

Surely, this is a temporary move as other players get healthy and return to the lineup. Just because Shaw was recalled doesn’t mean that he will play a game.

Why Was Mason Shaw Recalled By The Minnesota Wild

As for why Shaw was recalled, the answer lies in the latest injury update provided on Friday morning.

“Folignos out tonight, possible to play tomorrow vs. Tampa Bay. All five injured guys will travel, as @JoeSmithNHL reported yesterday,” Michael Russo of The Athletic reports on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The Wild have the flexibility to do a recall, so bringing up an extra body.

Only time will tell if Shaw sticks with the big club after that.