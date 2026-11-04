Wild Frustrate Flyers: Tocchet Sees “What Fuss Is All About”

Minnesota got the result it wanted in Philadelphia: a 4–2 win, a six-game point streak, and another strong road performance. The Wild have now won five straight on the road, and the way they started made life difficult for the Flyers almost immediately.

With Tuesday’s win, Minnesota pushes its record to 11-3-3, leading the Western Conference and ranking second in the NHL with 25 points this season. Four Wild players especially helped make that happen.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo wrote, “Hours after raving about a Wild top line that has yet to be scored upon at five-on-five this season, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet saw what all the fuss was about…”

Matt Boldy Sets the Tone for the Wild

The Wild got off to a quick start, and Matt Boldy was at the center of it. He scored early from the high slot, then helped create Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal with a shot that led to a rebound. He wrapped up the night with a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to six games. Boldy didn’t force the play—he stayed calm and let the opportunities come.

Boldy now has seven goals on the season.

Michael McCarron Adds an Early Goal

Scoring his third goal of the season, Michael McCarron gave Minnesota an early boost with a goal just 31 seconds after Boldy’s. His finish made it 2–0 before Philadelphia had much time to settle in.

The play involved a fortunate bounce off a Flyers player, but McCarron was right in front and ready to take advantage. That quick second goal mattered: it gave the Wild room to play their game instead of letting the Flyers build confidence.

Joel Eriksson Ek Gives Minnesota Breathing Room

Joel Eriksson Ek delivered the important third goal (his sixth of the campaign) early in the second period. Minnesota got a break when a Flyers outlet attempt hit the referee, and the puck stayed in the zone. Boldy’s shot created a rebound, and Eriksson Ek put it away.

It was a good example of the kind of work he does around the net—staying involved and being ready when a chance appears. The goal also stopped Philadelphia from feeling like it was getting back into the game.

As Michael Amato writes, “The phrase “most underrated player” gets thrown around a lot, but Joel Eriksson Ek has to be at the top of the list.”

Three Wild Players Power a 4–2 Win Over the Flyers

The Flyers pushed back, cutting the lead to 3–2 in the third, but Minnesota held on, and Danila Yurov added an empty-net goal late.

The Wild’s win wasn’t about one superstar taking over. Boldy supplied the early spark, McCarron added another quick punch, and Eriksson Ek gave them breathing room. This was depth and a few key players stepping up. The win highlights how deep the roster is and why someone like Quinn Hughes might want to think twice before leaving.

The Wild are a tough out. Together, those plays helped Minnesota stay in control—even when Philadelphia made things uncomfortable.

Jesper Wallstedt Leads the NHL In Games Played

Not to be overlooked, goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves against the Flyers to improve to 10-2-3 with a 2.06 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 15 starts this season. He leads the NHL in games played (15) and saves (356) and ranks T-1st in wins and sixth in GAA and SV%.