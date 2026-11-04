Wild Six-Piece Trade Pitch Offers Massive Haul for Dylan Larkin

With Dylan Larkin’s trade request still unresolved in Detroit, one hypothetical package has the Minnesota Wild making an aggressive push for the Red Wings captain.

The pitch, as presented on PuckPedia’s Puck GM platform, has Minnesota sending forwards Danila Yurov, Ryan Hartman, and Yakov Trenin, along with first-round picks in 2027, 2028, and 2029. In return, Detroit would send Larkin, carrying an $8.7 million cap hit, and third-round picks in 2027 and 2028 to Minnesota.

The Appeal for the Red Wings

For Detroit, the appeal is the sheer quantity of assets in the return.

While it doesn’t give Detroit a difference-maker today, the Red Wings would get a highly touted piece that is close. They have reportedly sought a younger, ready-now player in any Larkin deal, and Yurov, who carries a $973K cap hit, could fill that role. Yurov scored his 6th goal of the season Tuesday night in a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Meanwhile, Hartman ($4.0 million) and Trenin ($3.5 million) would give the Red Wings experienced depth forwards who can step into the lineup immediately, which matters for a team that wants help now. It also helps with some of the salary-cap gymnastics a deal for Larkin would create. Both Hartman and Trenin carry modified trade protection (each has a 10-team list).

Three first-round picks would also give Detroit significant flexibility for future moves.

The Appeal for the Wild

For Minnesota, it’s a big swing. Larkin would give the Wild a proven top-line center and a captain-caliber presence. It would also bring in a player who could help push Quinn Hughes toward a contract extension.

The price is steep, though. Giving up three firsts and three roster forwards would thin the Wild’s depth and future assets, and Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit would be a major commitment as the team navigates other questions, including uncertainty at top defenseman.

Would the Red Wings Go For This?

Whether Detroit would actually value this package is another matter. Rival executives have reportedly called the Red Wings’ asking price for Larkin “unrealistic,” and a multi-first offer would test just how much they’re willing to adjust. Horcoff seems quite steadfast in what he’s looking for.

Still, this is the kind of aggressive proposal that shows how much a deal for Larkin could cost. It also solves an issue for Larkin, who is losing tens of thousands of dollars every day he doesn’t play and has already approved the Wild as a preferred landing spot.

Detroit is reportedly looking to see if they can beat Minnesota’s previously made offer (which includes at least two first-round picks). Reports are that Horcoff has approached Larkin’s camp and asked that he expand his list. He’s declined, and his agent has told the Red Wings that they’ve given him 10 teams and they should be able to get something done with one of those ten.

We know the Wild are among them and have arguably been the most aggressive in their pursuit of the former Red Wings captain.