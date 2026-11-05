Minnesota Wild Get Good Brock Faber Update Amid Looming Return

The Minnesota Wild don’t play again until they take on the San Jose Sharks on Friday night. However, the team got a dose of good news with Brock Faber at Thursday’s practice.

The Wild are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. That win solidified their second-place standing in the Western Conference. They trail the Edmonton Oilers and sit just ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth.

Minnesota Wild Get Good Brock Faber Injury Update Before San Jose Sharks Game

Faber suffered a terrible injury in the preseason. It now appears that Faber is nearing a return from his skull fracture.

Joe Smith of The Athletic shared a video on social media that has Wild fans going…well, wild.

“Brock Faber out here in first practice with teammates since skull fracture late in preseason. He’d been skating on his own #mnwild. Spurgeon (week to week) also here. Both Folignos too,” Smith reported on Thursday, November 5th, 2026.

Faber has not played for the Wild this year. The 24-year-old defender recorded 51 points in 80 games last season while averaging 24:41 in ice time.

Brock Faber’s Return From Scary Injury Looms

Faber is a huge part of the Wild’s blueline, so any positive news is good news.

Following Thursday’s practice, John Hynes provided a timeline for when Faber could return to action. First of all, Hynes spoke about his availability to play this upcoming weekend.

“Hynes said Spurgeon, Faber won’t play this weekend. They’ll see on Foligno’s,” Smith reported.

After that, Hynes provided a timeline for the soonest that Wild fans can see Faber in game action again.

“Brock Faber is expected to join #mnwild on next week’s trip (along with Foligno’s and Spurgeon and Gustavsson). Faber return date a “moving target.” Cleared to play by docs. Just a matter of his strength and conditioning being at right level after being off five weeks,” Smith revealed.

The fact that Faber could play in the next week or two after suffering a skull fracture five weeks ago is nothing short of miraculous.

With Faber out of the lineup, Quinn Hughes has taken the lion’s share of ice time, averaging 27:52 per game.

No matter when Faber returns, it will be a joyous day for Wild fans when he does.