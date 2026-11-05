Wild and Guerin Interested in Trading For 40-Year-Old Legend

The Minnesota Wild are looking to improve their roster, but they’ve mostly been linked to a pursuit of Dylan Larkin. A recent report may change that.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the Wild would be all over a trade for Pittsburgh Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin, assuming the Penguins decided to move on this season.

Could Malkin Be Traded by the Penguins?

The Penguins have no current plan to trade Malkin. However, his name has come up in trade rumors before, and the Penguins superstar has been hesitant to move, hoping to finish his career in Pittsburgh. The business of hockey doesn’t always allow that, and Malkin hinted last season, when his name was out there, that he’d consider a move.

As the Wild wait on a Larkin trade, Malkin is becoming a name that could attract some interest.

Dreger says that Malkin has to submit a three-team trade list in January. He believes the Wild would be a likely team to land on that list.

As the Penguins transition into a younger team, names like Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, and others have popped up. Malkin is a natural candidate to throw into the mix. “What if the Penguins are struggling in January?,” Dreger asked. “This guy is still an impact player at 40 years of age. He’s on the top power play; he’s a 17-minute-per-game guy, and he can still put the puck in the net.”

Is There a Connection to the Wild?

Dreger believes the Wild could make a good fit because of the connection between Malkin and Wild GM Bill Guerin. “I know Geurin is interested, but only if the price is right and Malkin is ready to move at that point.”

There is a lot to like about the Wild. They are among the top teams in the NHL, currently tied for first in the Western Conference. They’re making a push by trading for pieces and getting Quinn Hughes signed. If Malkin wants a chance to win, Minnesota is as good a place as any.

There’s also a fellow Russian superstar in Kirill Kaprizov there and that might be an attractive feature for Malkin if he’s struggling to figure out which three teams to add to his list.

Nothing Imminent on the Malkin Trade Front

This isn’t the type of trade that anyone should expect anytime soon. As Dreger mentioned, Malkin isn’t even required to submit his list until the new year and the Penguins likely haven’t asked.

That said, most people know what Kyle Dubas is planning in Pittsburgh. That would include Malkin. He may see the writing on the wall and choose to get out ahead of it if the 5-8-2 Penguins keep struggling.

This is a storyline worth watching, and it has multiple layers. Given how the Larkin trade talks have gone, it’s hard to know what Guerin and the Wild are trying to do.