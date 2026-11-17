The Minnesota Wild announced a trade on Monday night between them and the Vegas Golden Knights involving one player.

We know the Wild are looking to add some depth defense to their organization, and they acquired a depth defender in a trade with Vegas, their Western Conference rivals.

Wild Acquire Jeremy Davies

The Wild announced that they have traded future considerations to the Golden Knights in exchange for veteran defenseman Jeremy Davies.

“Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Jeremy Davies from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.”

Jeremy Davies Provides Depth for Wild

Davies is a 29-year-old Quebec native who was originally drafted with the 192nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

He never played for the Devils, as he was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2019 as part of the P.K. Subban trade. He ended up playing 22 games with the Predators, scoring 0 goals and 3 assists.

He also played one game for the Buffalo Sabres, going scoreless in that game. That was his last game action in the NHL, which came during the 2022-23 season.

Davies signed with the Golden Knights organization in 2025 and has played the last two seasons with the AHL Henderson Silver Knights.

Last season, Davies played in 72 games with the Silver Knights with 9 goals and 38 assists for 47 points, which was an impressive year. Despite his excellent performance in the AHL, Davies did not crack the Golden Knights’ lineup this season and went back to the Silver Knights.

This year, Davies has 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 14 games for the Silver Knights.

With the Wild, Davies will be a depth defenseman and likely a third-pairing defenseman at best if and when he gets the call-up to the big club from the AHL Iowa Wild. Still, it’s always good to have some extra depth on your team’s roster, so it made sense for Wild GM Bill Guerin to go out and pull the trigger on a minor depth trade.