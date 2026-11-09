Canadiens’ 6-Foot-4 Defenseman Admits Reduced Role Took Emotional Toll

The Montreal Canadiens kept improving.

Arber Xhekaj found his room for error shrinking.

The defenseman discussed that adjustment in an interview with Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, published Nov. 9. He acknowledged that reduced minutes and scratches affected him last season.

“Obviously it was playing with my emotions,” Xhekaj said.

He had expected experience to bring more freedom. Montreal’s progress brought a shorter leash instead.

Xhekaj has worked to separate his performance from the number of minutes he receives.

Arber Xhekaj Reflects on Difficult Canadiens Season

Engels reported that Xhekaj played fewer than 12 minutes in 42 of his 65 games last season. Montreal scratched him 17 times.

The uncertainty followed a strong training camp. Xhekaj had expected to secure a regular spot, then found himself trying to accomplish more in less time.

His playoff role changed, too. He appeared against Tampa Bay and Buffalo before sitting throughout the Eastern Conference final against Carolina.

This season, his approach has drawn praise from Martin St. Louis.

“Arber’s play of late is the best I’ve seen Arber play in the NHL,” the coach said, per Engels.

The improvement has come within a depth role. Xhekaj has focused on simpler decisions and making each shift useful rather than chasing a larger workload.

Canadiens Retained Xhekaj on One-Year Contract

Montreal kept the 25-year-old with a one-year, $1.5 million contract announced Sept. 15.

The agreement covers the 2026-27 season. It followed a year in which his physical contributions remained substantial despite his limited minutes.

The Canadiens’ announcement credited Xhekaj with a team-leading 148 hits and 116 penalty minutes last season. He ranked fifth in the NHL in penalty minutes.

He recorded one goal and three assists during the regular season. In 13 playoff appearances, he added a goal and an assist.

His first postseason goal came May 16 in Game 6 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Xhekaj reached those marks after entering the league without hearing his name called in the draft. By September’s signing, he had played 230 NHL games and produced 33 points.

His size and physical play helped establish that career. His current challenge is delivering dependable minutes within Montreal’s deeper lineup.

The Canadiens list Xhekaj at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. He made his NHL debut in 2022-23 and has spent his entire NHL career with Montreal. His latest contract gives him another season with the organization that first signed him.

The team enters Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at 11-3-3, according to The Associated Press.

Montreal has earned points in 10 straight games, going 8-0-2.

The Canadiens return home after Saturday’s 4-2 win in Toronto.