Canadiens Have 2 Prospects Off-Limits, Friedman Says

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to make a big splash on the trade market this season.

So what else is new?

Well, it just so happens that the Habs are prepared to rock the boat, but it won’t come at the expense of their top two prospects not currently hitting NHL ice.

During last Saturday Headlines segment, insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the two prospects that are off-limits for Montreal.

“Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky: It’s gonna be interesting; some of the talks have centered around other teams’ interest in those players, but the Canadiens do see them as players for them as soon as their seasons end.”

That’s a highly intriguing assessment. Michael Hage, for one, is believed to be the key piece in a potential Dylan Larkin trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Of course, the Habs are not on Larkin’s list. But should the former Detroit captain be amenable to such a deal, Hage would be part of the rumored price.

The other prospect, Alexander Zharovsky, was rumored at last year’s trade deadline to be a major piece the reported Matthew Knies trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs were purportedly willing to move Knies at last year’s trade deadline, with the trade eventually falling through at the final minute.

As such, it seems that the Canadiens are not budging on these prospects moving forward, leaving them to leverage their other pieces as potential bait for future trades.

Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky Represent Big Part Montreal’s Future

There’s a pretty clear reason why the Canadiens are reluctant to part with either prospect. Both players represent significant pieces of the organization’s long-term plans, and Montreal has little incentive to move them simply to win a bidding war on the trade market.

Hage has developed into an intriguing offensive prospect at the University of Michigan, showcasing the playmaking ability and offensive instincts that could eventually make him an important part of Montreal’s forward group. Zharovsky, meanwhile, has continued to generate excitement with his offensive upside and creativity.

Neither player is an established NHL commodity yet, but that’s precisely the point. The Canadiens have invested time and resources in developing these prospects, and both could be ready to contribute at the highest level sooner rather than later.

It’s worth pointing out that the Canadiens see Hage as a future second-line center. There was some talk about him jumping to the NHL this season, but a mutual agreement between the Habs and Hage’s camp agreed that at least one season in the NCAA would be highly beneficial to his development.

As for Zharovsky, he’s having a solid season in the KHL. He has put up six goals and 18 points in 23 games this season. And if he can have the sort of impact that Ivan Demidov came over from the KHL a couple of springs ago, Zharovsky might just be one heck of an addition for the Canadiens.

Canadiens Have Other Trade Assets to Work With

Keeping Hage and Zharovsky doesn’t necessarily mean Montreal is unwilling to make a significant move. It simply means general manager Kent Hughes appears to have established a clear boundary when it comes to his most valuable young assets.

The Canadiens still have other avenues to explore if they want to upgrade their roster. Depending on the target, draft picks, other prospects and established roster players could provide the foundation for a substantial trade.

That’s particularly important if Montreal wants to pursue a significant addition down the middle or strengthen its defensive group.

Hughes has shown a willingness to be creative in his roster management, and protecting Hage and Zharovsky could actually help clarify the organization’s trade priorities moving forward.

The Canadiens want to take the next step, but they also understand that getting there shouldn’t require sacrificing every promising young player in the organization.

If Friedman is correct, Hage and Zharovsky aren’t going anywhere. And that tells us quite a bit about how Montreal intends to approach the trade market.