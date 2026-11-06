Canadiens Could Enter Bidding War with Maple Leafs for Kucherov

The Montreal Canadiens are not the only team likely to be in the running for Nikita Kucherov. And if they’re serious about him, they’ll likely face stiff competition from their longtime rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After Elliotte Friedman initially reported that the Habs and Leafs are among the teams he would consider, speculation went into overdrive about how Toronto and Montreal could make a deal work for the Tampa Bay Lightning star.

And that situation sets up an intriguing bidding war between two Atlantic Division rivals, especially with Kucherov reportedly seeking a six-year contract worth at least $20 million annually.

For the Canadiens, the question is whether they’re willing to meet that price. Montreal has the cap flexibility to make a serious push, but the organization has generally been careful about committing that kind of money.

Toronto, meanwhile, might be more willing to spend big, although its own cap situation could complicate matters. If the Canadiens hesitate, the Maple Leafs could have an opening to outbid them for one of the biggest names potentially available in 2027.

Canadiens May Prefer to Wait for Kucherov in Free Agency

The Canadiens would no doubt love to add a player of Kucherov’s caliber, but trading for him right now would be a difficult proposition. Tampa Bay’s asking price would likely be enormous, and there is no guarantee Kucherov would sign an extension with Montreal after arriving.

The prevailing chatter at the moment posits that Kucherov won’t sign until after July 1. If that’s the case, it would really make much sense for the Habs to pursue Kucherov via trade.

That makes waiting until the offseason a much more sensible approach. The Canadiens could avoid surrendering a significant package of young players and draft picks, then pursue Kucherov directly when he becomes a free agent. It would still take a massive financial commitment, but at least Montreal wouldn’t have to pay twice: once to acquire him and again to secure his next contract.

Of course, that strategy carries its own risk. Other clubs will have the same opportunity, and the Canadiens could find themselves priced out if the market gets aggressive. But unless Tampa Bay’s demands become surprisingly reasonable, Montreal has little reason to rush into a trade.

Maple Leafs and Habs Could Turn Kucherov Pursuit Into a Rivalry

There is another layer to this situation that makes it particularly interesting. The Canadiens and Maple Leafs aren’t just two teams looking for an elite scorer. They’re division rivals with a long history of trying to get the better of one another.

That competitive dynamic could become a factor if both organizations seriously pursue Kucherov. Montreal might see an opportunity to land a superstar who could help push its young core toward contention. Toronto, meanwhile, would have plenty of motivation to prevent its biggest rival from making that kind of addition.

The bidding could become about more than simply finding the right fit or offering the best contract. It could also become another way for these two organizations to wage war against each other, this time in the free-agent market.

Overall, the cost-conscious Canadiens may find it hard to meet Kucherov’s contract demands. The organization has been careful about locking up their stars to reasonable contracts. Signing Kucherov to the massive deal he wants would upset that balance.

That’s why, if the Maple Leafs can somehow find a way to make their cap situation work, they may just be able to beat the Habs at landing the NHL’s hottest commodity right now.