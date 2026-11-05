Canadiens Have Their Eye on Other Red Wings Trade Candidate

The Montreal Canadiens’ interest in Dylan Larkin is hardly classified information. But the Habs’ interest in Detroit Red Wings targets doesn’t apparently stop there.

According to insider David Pagnotta, the Canadiens could have their eye on another player on the block in Detroit, Simon Edvinsson.

During a recent appearance on DFO Insider, Pagnotta noted that the Canadiens could also be looking at Edvinsson while they wait for the Red Wings to convince Larkin to accept a deal to Montreal.

“As much as Montreal…have had significant interest in Dylan Larkin…there’s also a lot of interest in Simon Edvinsson.”

It almost seems that Edvinsson is sort of a fallback option for the Canadiens in case they can’t get Larkin. Of course, the main goal is to get a top-six forward. But if that’s just not feasible, getting an upgrade in any way they can might just be the best way to go for Montreal.

Adding Edvinsson, one of the best young defensive defensemen around, would actually make a ton of sense, particularly after the historic collapse the Habs suffered against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Canadiens Could Use the Dylan Larkin Package to Pursue Simon Edvinsson

Pagnotta did not get into what the Canadiens might be willing to give up to land Edvinsson, but there is reason to believe Montreal could put together an interesting offer. The package discussed in connection with Dylan Larkin could even serve as a starting point for negotiations.

Detroit is believed to be open to accepting futures for the Swedish defenseman, which makes Montreal an intriguing potential trade partner. The Canadiens have the prospect capital to make a competitive offer without necessarily touching the very top of their pool. And let’s be clear: a deal for Edvinsson would hardly need to include Michael Hage.

Montreal could explore a package built around some of the same assets considered in the Larkin discussions, giving Detroit a combination of younger talent and future value. That could be particularly appealing if the Red Wings are looking to reshape their roster rather than simply bring back another established NHL player.

Of course, there is a difference between having the assets to make a deal and actually convincing Detroit to move a 23-year-old defenseman with Edvinsson’s potential. Still, the Canadiens have enough ammunition to make the conversation worthwhile.

Montreal Has a Defensive Logjam to Consider

There is another interesting wrinkle here. The Canadiens could certainly use an upgrade on defense, but they aren’t exactly short on bodies along the blue line. In fact, Montreal has something of a logjam, which could make a potential deal with Detroit more complicated, and perhaps more interesting.

If the Canadiens pursue Edvinsson, they may need to send a defenseman or two the other way to help clear some room. That could give Detroit an opportunity to add NHL-ready pieces alongside the futures it wants, while allowing Montreal to consolidate its defensive depth into a younger, potentially more impactful option.

Interestingly, the Canadiens don’t necessarily need Edvinsson. They have other areas to address, and adding another defenseman would only make sense if the organization believes he represents a meaningful long-term upgrade. But that doesn’t mean they should ignore the opportunity.

Edvinsson brings the size, mobility and developmental upside that teams covet in a top-four defenseman. If the price is reasonable, and there is a willingness on his part to sign in Montreal, this could be a very attractive deal for the Canadiens to pull off. Sometimes, the best opportunity isn’t about filling an obvious hole. It’s about recognizing when a player becomes available at the right price.