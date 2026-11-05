Canadiens Draw Attention From Flyers Amid Arber Xhekaj Trade Buzz

The Montreal Canadiens have attracted attention from an Eastern Conference rival as trade speculation surrounding one of their defensemen continues to circulate.

Philadelphia Flyers assistant general manager Alyn McCauley attended Montreal’s game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Nov. 3, marking the second recent occasion in which a Flyers executive has been spotted watching the Canadiens.

The happening comes amid previous reports linking Philadelphia to Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, whose future has generated speculation over the past several months.

And with the Flyers struggling through the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season, their scouting activity means a move could be on the horizon.

Flyers Send Executive to Canadiens Game Amid Trade Speculation

The Flyers had a sizable contingent at Bell Centre on Tuesday, according to a report from The Hockey News.

In an article published Wednesday, Nov. 4, Jonathan Bailey revealed that McCauley was joined by four members of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ coaching staff.

The group included John Snowden, Nick Schultz, Terrence Wallin and Patrick McDonough, according to Canadiens reporter Karine Hains.

Although the Phantoms coaches had a reason to be in the area, with Lehigh Valley scheduled to face Montreal’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, on Wednesday, McCauley’s attendance was particularly notable.

Flyers president Keith Jones had previously attended a game between the Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks, making Tuesday’s appearance the second recent scouting visit involving a Philadelphia executive.

Bailey talked about the significance of the repeated visits as Philadelphia evaluates its options before the NHL’s trade deadline.

The Flyers have struggled out of the gate, winning just four of their first 17 games, positioning themselves as sellers if those problems persist.

Montreal, on the other hand, sits at 9-3-3, second in the Atlantic Division.

That success could make general manager Kent Hughes more inclined to go exploring to fortify the Canadiens’ roster.

Canadiens Defenseman Arber Xhekaj Previously Drew Flyers Trade Interest

One player with a connection to Philadelphia’s trade discussions is Xhekaj.

The 25-year-old defenseman has come up in links to the Flyers for months, with NHL insider David Pagnotta previously revealing that Philadelphia had explored the possibility of acquiring him.

Pagnotta discussed the Flyers’ interest during an October appearance on DFO Insider, explaining that the club had been monitoring Xhekaj for a stretch.

“He’s somebody that they poked around on throughout the summer,” Pagnotta said.

However, Pagnotta proclaimed that he couldn’t confirm if Philadelphia had maintained that interest more recently.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defenseman recorded 148 hits and 116 penalty minutes in 65 games during the 2025-26 regular season, leading Montreal in both categories.

He also contributed one goal and three assists before adding two points in 13 playoff appearances.

Despite the trade speculation, the Canadiens signed Xhekaj to a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Sept. 15, keeping him in Montreal for another season.

The relatively modest contract could make Xhekaj an attainable trade piece for interested clubs, even though his physical presence has value to the Canadiens.