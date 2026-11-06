Montreal Canadiens Pressured To Aggressively Target $76 Million Star Forward

The Montreal Canadiens have had noticeable roster gaps for nearly a year.

They’ve needed to bolster their forward room, and one clear trade candidate could be suitable.

But according to an NHL insider, the Canadiens will need to take an aggressive approach.

Canadiens Must Do ‘Everything They Can’ To Acquire Nikita Kucherov

As noted by Arpon Basu of The Athletic on Nov. 5, Montreal needs a top-six forward, and it has needed one for nearly a year.

This is where 33-year-old Nikita Kucherov comes in.

“The Canadiens have been in the market for a top-six forward for roughly a year,” Basu wrote.

“They have a ton of cap space next season. Coach Martin St. Louis played with Kucherov in Tampa, and there is a strong mutual respect there. How hard should the Canadiens pursue Kucherov? As hard as humanly possible. And I have no doubt they will do just that.”

Basu isn’t the only insider urging the Canadiens to pursue Kucherov.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN even pointed out that while Montreal has “more pressing needs,” Kucherov is a significant exception and should be targeted.

“You make exceptions when it’s Nikita Kucherov,” he noted.

“(A trade scenario I’ve been toying with: Dylan Larkin won’t go to Montreal; Nikita Kucherov probably doesn’t sign in Detroit; so, the Canadiens send the trade package they’ve offered for Larkin to the Lightning for Kucherov, and the Bolts then send it to the Red Wings for Larkin. Two off-ice dramas solved at once!).”

Hypothetically adding Kucherov to the line immediately bolsters Montreal’s roster, but the Canadiens aren’t the only ones in the running for him.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

Montreal is ranked second in the Atlantic Division with an overall record of 10-3-3.

They’re trailing the Boston Bruins (12-4-1), who lead the division.

The Canadiens are coming off a tight 5-4 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Centre Bell.

Looking ahead, the organization is now gearing up for a long-awaited clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is a road matchup for the Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.