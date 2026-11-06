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Montreal Canadiens Pressured To Aggressively Target $76 Million Star Forward

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Martin St Louis
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MONTREAL, CANADA - JANUARY 23: Head coach of the Montreal Canadiens Martin St. Louis handles bench duties during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on January 23, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have had noticeable roster gaps for nearly a year.

They’ve needed to bolster their forward room, and one clear trade candidate could be suitable.

But according to an NHL insider, the Canadiens will need to take an aggressive approach.

Canadiens Must Do ‘Everything They Can’ To Acquire Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov
GettySUNRISE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on November 15, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As noted by Arpon Basu of The Athletic on Nov. 5, Montreal needs a top-six forward, and it has needed one for nearly a year.

This is where 33-year-old Nikita Kucherov comes in.

“The Canadiens have been in the market for a top-six forward for roughly a year,” Basu wrote.

“They have a ton of cap space next season. Coach Martin St. Louis played with Kucherov in Tampa, and there is a strong mutual respect there. How hard should the Canadiens pursue Kucherov? As hard as humanly possible. And I have no doubt they will do just that.”

Basu isn’t the only insider urging the Canadiens to pursue Kucherov.

Nikita Kucherov
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 12: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during a game against the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena on December 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN even pointed out that while Montreal has “more pressing needs,” Kucherov is a significant exception and should be targeted.

“You make exceptions when it’s Nikita Kucherov,” he noted.

“(A trade scenario I’ve been toying with: Dylan Larkin won’t go to Montreal; Nikita Kucherov probably doesn’t sign in Detroit; so, the Canadiens send the trade package they’ve offered for Larkin to the Lightning for Kucherov, and the Bolts then send it to the Red Wings for Larkin. Two off-ice dramas solved at once!).”

Nikita Kucherov
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in action during the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on October 13, 2026 in New York City. The Rangers won 4-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Hypothetically adding Kucherov to the line immediately bolsters Montreal’s roster, but the Canadiens aren’t the only ones in the running for him.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

Martin St Louis
GettyMONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 25: Head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montréal Canadiens reacts after the 3-2 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on May 25, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Montreal is ranked second in the Atlantic Division with an overall record of 10-3-3.

They’re trailing the Boston Bruins (12-4-1), who lead the division.

The Canadiens are coming off a tight 5-4 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Centre Bell.

Looking ahead, the organization is now gearing up for a long-awaited clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is a road matchup for the Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Montreal Canadiens Pressured To Aggressively Target $76 Million Star Forward

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