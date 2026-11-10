Canadiens Hit With Uncertain Injury on $11.4 Million Veteran

The Montreal Canadiens have an injury problem again.

This time, it’s veteran center Jake Evans.

Evans left Monday’s practice early after making contact with teammate Nick Suzuki. He didn’t return to the ice, and coach Martin St. Louis could not say how much time the 30-year-old might miss.

Sportsnet reported on November 9 that Evans appeared to be in pain following the collision. He skated off while the rest of the team continued practicing.

St. Louis told reporters that Evans was undergoing an evaluation. The Canadiens haven’t announced a recovery timeline.

Montreal hosts the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, November 10.

Canadiens See Unfortunate Injury Before Wild Game

Karine Hains of The Hockey News reported that Evans left the ice Monday morning and never returned.

His absence would hurt Montreal in an area that’s vital but not outwardly flashy.

Evans plays heavy minutes on the penalty kill. He takes important faceoffs and works against opposing teams’ top players. Those duties aren’t easy to replace.

The veteran has won 55.1% of his faceoffs this season, according to Hains.

He’s contributed offensively, too. Evans has two goals and four assists through 17 games, including three points in his last five contests.

Montreal has leaned on him alongside Chris Kreider and Josh Anderson. The line had begun finding its rhythm before Monday’s setback.

The Canadiens also have barely any room for more injuries.

Ivan Demidov remains out with an ankle problem. Defenseman Mike Matheson has missed time, while goaltender Samuel Montembeault has dealt with an injury of his own.

Suzuki only returned to the lineup November 5 after missing six games.

Despite those setbacks, Montreal has opened the season with an 11-3-3 record.

Canadiens Could Turn to Young Forward if Evans Misses Time

Evans signed a four-year, $11.4 million contract extension in March 2025. His deal runs through the 2028-29 season.

The Canadiens kept him because he could handle tough assignments without needing much offensive attention.

Should Evans miss Tuesday’s game, Montreal has several options.

Owen Beck could receive a chance at center. The 22-year-old has shown promise in limited minutes this season and could benefit from a larger role.

Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook are other possibilities.

But neither brings an exact replacement for Evans’ defensive work.

Montreal will need to decide how to distribute those minutes if its veteran cannot play.

The Canadiens right now must wait for the results of his evaluation, as his availability against Minnesota isn’t fully clear yet.