Canadiens Favorites to Land Nikita Kucherov, Odds Show

One of the most surprising bits to trickle out of the Nikita Kucherov trade requests has been his reported willingness to play for the Montreal Canadiens.

While Elliotte Friedman blew the doors off the idea, it was Jeff Marek who first posited the idea about the reigning Hart Trophy winner playing for a Canadian team, specifically Montreal.

That’s something not lost on the market. And when the market begins pricing in a move, there’s a fair chance that’s where the arrow is pointing.

According to the folks at BetOnline Sports & Casino, the Canadiens are the favorites to land Kucherov at a 4/1 rate. That represents a 20% chance, but it’s a heck of a lot better than some of the other teams on the list.

The Dallas Stars come in second with 5/1 odds, with the San Jose Sharks rounding out the top three at 6/1 odds.

As for the other Canadian team discussed as a potential destination, the Toronto Maple Leafs, they come in fifth with 8/1 odds.

Other contending teams like the Carolina Hurricanes have 9/1 odds, the Vegas Golden Knights 18/1 and the Edmonton Oilers 20/1.

Canadiens Have the Futures Tampa Bay Could Want

Montreal might not have an established NHL superstar to send back who could immediately replace Kucherov’s production in Tampa Bay. But the Canadiens have something the Lightning could find equally valuable: A collection of young talent capable of helping keep their competitive window open.

Michael Hage is an obvious name to watch.

The Michigan center is one of Montreal’s most intriguing prospects, and his offensive upside could make him an attractive piece for Tampa Bay. Hage is not going to replace Kucherov immediately, but he could become an important part of the Lightning’s next generation.

The Canadiens also have draft capital and other young players who could help the Lightning replenish their organization. A package built around Hage, additional prospects and premium picks could give Tampa Bay a foundation for its next phase without completely abandoning its ambitions.

The Lightning would not necessarily need to conduct a full rebuild after moving Kucherov. They could use the return to retool around their remaining core while adding younger players who can contribute over the next several seasons.

Montreal also offers Kucherov an appealing hockey situation. The Canadiens have an emerging group built around Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson. Adding an elite offensive player would give that group another dimension and potentially accelerate its development into a legitimate contender.

Montreal Has the Cap Space to Make Kucherov’s Contract Work

The other major advantage Montreal has over several potential suitors is its projected salary-cap flexibility.

PuckPedia currently projects the Canadiens to have approximately $29.7 million in cap space for 2027-28, when the salary ceiling is expected to reach $113.5 million.

That would give Montreal the ability to entertain the reported $20 million annual salary Kucherov is seeking, at least on paper.

There are still some important considerations. Phillip Danault and Josh Anderson are among the players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, and Montreal will need to address its depth while filling out the rest of its roster.

Even so, the Canadiens would have considerably more room to maneuver than many established contenders. If they can acquire Kucherov without sacrificing too much of their existing NHL roster, they could potentially retain their core while adding another superstar.

There is also an important distinction between cap space and a complete roster. Montreal’s projected room assumes several open roster positions, so the remaining money would need to cover more than just Kucherov’s contract.

Still, the financial picture makes this an intriguing possibility.

The Canadiens have the prospect capital to make Tampa Bay listen and the projected cap flexibility to accommodate a massive contract. That does not guarantee a deal, especially with the Lightning refusing to entertain a trade publicly. But if Kucherov genuinely wants Montreal, Kent Hughes has the resources to explore something substantial.