Nikita Kucherov Agent May Have Just Blurted Out Canadiens Plans

The ongoing saga that is Nikita Kucherov has led to all sorts of speculation throughout the league. Fans and pundits have come up with all sorts of trade ideas to just about every team.

But if there’s one thing that few have noticed, it’s Kucherov’s agent, Dan Milstein, potentially spilling the beans about the superstar’s future.

During an appearance on DFO Insider, Milstein discussed numerous issues regarding hockey, his clients, and Nikita Kucherov, specifically. But when addressing the Tampa Bay Lightning all-time leading scorer’s future, Milstein may have just blurted out the plans in mind.

“They have a great thing going in Montreal. Perhaps there is room for one or two more superstars with the structure of contracts that they have.”

At that point, the hosts of the show, Jeff Marek and David Pagnotta jumped in, seemingly catching Milstein saying the quiet part out loud.

“Now, should we read it between the lines?”

Milstein’s reaction seemed to indicate that he said something he shouldn’t have, even though he tried to backtrack his comments.

Reading between the lines, it’s almost as if Milstein acknowledged that Montreal is really the best option for Nikita Kucherov moving forward.

Canadiens Have the Cap Structure to Make Kucherov an Offer

Milstein’s comments about Montreal’s contract structure weren’t entirely off the cuff. The Canadiens are in a position to make a serious offer for Nikita Kucherov, with roughly $29 million in projected cap space next season. That gives general manager Kent Hughes considerable flexibility, even if the club has several roster spots to address.

Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, Chris Kreider, and Alexandre Carrier are among the players who could need replacing as free agents. Committing $20 million annually to Kucherov would leave Montreal with approximately $9 million to fill those holes. That’s hardly an ideal situation, particularly for a team that still needs to build out its roster.

Still, the Canadiens could make the numbers work if they believe Kucherov is the missing piece that pushes them into legitimate Stanley Cup contention. His offensive production would give Montreal a superstar alongside its emerging young core, and few available players could have that kind of impact.

The bigger question is whether Hughes is willing to allocate such a large portion of the cap to one player. Kucherov’s reported asking price would leave little room for mistakes, even with Montreal’s favorable financial position.

Nikita Kucherov’s Asking Price Could Create a Problem in Montreal

There is another issue the Canadiens would have to consider before making a serious push. Paying Nikita Kucherov significantly more than the team’s current stars could create an uncomfortable dynamic inside the dressing room.

Captain Nick Suzuki carries a $7.875 million cap hit, while Cole Caufield makes $75,000 less. Even Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson are below the $10 million mark annually. Handing Kucherov a $20 million contract would put him in an entirely different financial category from the players Montreal is building around.

Of course, Kucherov has the résumé to command a massive payday. But that doesn’t mean the Canadiens can ignore the potential implications of such a deal. The team has worked to establish a sustainable salary structure, and doubling the cap hit of its captain could complicate future negotiations with its young core.

And it’s difficult to see Kucherov accepting a substantial discount if his next contract is primarily about securing one final massive payday. Montreal may have to pay up or convince his agent that the Canadiens offer something more valuable than the biggest possible number.

Milstein’s comments certainly make the Habs an intriguing possibility. But if Montreal wants to turn that hint into a real opportunity, it will have to decide just how much it is willing to disrupt its carefully constructed salary structure to land Nikita Kucherov.