Canadiens Trade Pitch Offloads Adam Engstrom for Penguins’ $30 Million Forward

If the Montreal Canadiens were to bring on another valuable forward, they would become an even more formidable weapon.

But to land one in the trade market, they must ship someone out — perhaps blueliner Adam Engstrom.

According to an NHL writer’s latest proposal, 22-year-old Engstrom could make an interesting package to acquire a $30 million forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Canadiens Trade Pitch Lands Rickard Rakell for Engstrom

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send Engstrom to the Penguins.

Here’s the package he suggests:

Canadiens receive:

Rickard Rakell

Penguins receive:

Adam Engstrom

Second-Round Pick

“As good as their roster is, they could definitely use another top-nine forward, and while a center is their biggest need, Rakell would still be an intriguing target for them given his versatility,” Gretz wrote.

“He has played a little bit of center over the past two years for the Penguins, and has more than held his own in that spot. He’s also a very good winger with some creativity and a better-than-advertised two-way game that has also seen him take on some penalty-killing role for the Penguins this season.”

Although his start to his 2026-27 campaign was a bit of an eyesore, he’d bring a unique level of versatility to the Centre Bell.

This marks his 15th season in the NHL — his combined veteran experience and elite hockey IQ would be a major upgrade for the Canadiens.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

Montreal is two days out from their next clash scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

This time, they’ll be facing the Minnesota Wild at Centre Bell.

The last time these two faced off was back on Feb. 2, 2026, when the Canadiens were handed a 4-3 loss on the road.

Looking at the current NHL standings, Montreal is ranked second in the Atlantic Division at 11-3-3 overall.

They trail only the Boston Bruins (12-4-1).

As for the Wild, the team leads the Central Division at 12-3-4.

Expect another close finish once Tuesday night rolls around.