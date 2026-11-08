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Canadiens Trade Pitch Offloads Adam Engstrom for Penguins’ $30 Million Forward

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Martin St Louis
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MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 07: Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes and head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montreal Canadiens talk prior to Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

If the Montreal Canadiens were to bring on another valuable forward, they would become an even more formidable weapon.

But to land one in the trade market, they must ship someone out — perhaps blueliner Adam Engstrom.

According to an NHL writer’s latest proposal, 22-year-old Engstrom could make an interesting package to acquire a $30 million forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Canadiens Trade Pitch Lands Rickard Rakell for Engstrom

Rickard Rakell
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: Rickard Rakell #67 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in action during Game Six of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send Engstrom to the Penguins.

Here’s the package he suggests:

Canadiens receive:

  • Rickard Rakell

Penguins receive:

  • Adam Engstrom
  • Second-Round Pick

“As good as their roster is, they could definitely use another top-nine forward, and while a center is their biggest need, Rakell would still be an intriguing target for them given his versatility,” Gretz wrote.

“He has played a little bit of center over the past two years for the Penguins, and has more than held his own in that spot. He’s also a very good winger with some creativity and a better-than-advertised two-way game that has also seen him take on some penalty-killing role for the Penguins this season.”

Rickard Rakell
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 17: Rickard Rakell #67 of the Pittsburgh Penguins passes the puck during the game at T-Mobile Arena on October 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Penguins 6-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Although his start to his 2026-27 campaign was a bit of an eyesore, he’d bring a unique level of versatility to the Centre Bell.

This marks his 15th season in the NHL — his combined veteran experience and elite hockey IQ would be a major upgrade for the Canadiens.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

Martin St Louis
GettyRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 29: Head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montréal Canadiens arrives for the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Montreal is two days out from their next clash scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

This time, they’ll be facing the Minnesota Wild at Centre Bell.

The last time these two faced off was back on Feb. 2, 2026, when the Canadiens were handed a 4-3 loss on the road.

Looking at the current NHL standings, Montreal is ranked second in the Atlantic Division at 11-3-3 overall.

They trail only the Boston Bruins (12-4-1).

As for the Wild, the team leads the Central Division at 12-3-4.

Martin St Louis
GettyMONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 27: Head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montreal Canadiens looks on during the third period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bell Centre on May 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Expect another close finish once Tuesday night rolls around.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Canadiens Trade Pitch Offloads Adam Engstrom for Penguins’ $30 Million Forward

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