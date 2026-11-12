Canadiens Might Want to Pivot to Another Russian Forward

There has been all sorts of speculation about the Montreal Canadiens being the top destination for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

However, there are various issues that won’t necessarily make Montreal the best destination for the 33-year-old forward.

So, it might actually be a good idea for the Canadiens to forget about Kucherov and pivot their attention to another Russian forward, Matvei Michkov.

Michkov has gotten a barrage of attention over the last 24 hours following Kevin Weekes’ report that he had requested a trade out of Philadelphia. And while the Flyers have vowed, like the Lightning, that they’re not trading Michkov, the chatter isn’t going away.

And when looking at the practicality of the matter, the Habs may be better off passing on the uber-expensive Kucherov, and focus on the much younger, much more affordable Michkov.

The biggest issue, of course, will be the asking price on the 21-year-old. The Flyers won’t let him go for peanuts, but landing Michkov won’t likely cost Montreal Michael Hage or Alexander Zharovsky. What it would cost the Canadiens is a center. And they may not necessarily have one that the Philly would like.

But then again, there may be a willingness to make something happen, especially if the Flyers figure to lose Michkov.

Matvei Michkov would fit what the Canadiens need

Start with the Ivan Demidov connection, because it makes for a compelling argument.

Michkov and Demidov are fellow countrymen who have gotten to know each other. They often speak to the point where Michkov was among the first to reach out to Demidov to congratulate him on his first NHL game.

Also, they play similar positions, even if they approach the game differently. That’s a good thing. Michkov also shoots left and can play either wing, while Demidov plays the right side. That’s why slotting them together on one line isn’t hard to picture.

Then there’s the age. Michkov is 21, which fits the mold of the young players the Canadiens are building around. Montreal has done a great job locking down its young core at reasonable prices.

The production is there, too. Michkov leads the Flyers with 10 goals and is tied for the team lead with 14 points through 20 games. That’s on a struggling team. He also won the rookie goals title with 26 in 2024-25.

Now, there are fair questions about the stylistic fit with Martin St. Louis. Criticism of his conditioning surfaced last season, and he was a playoff scratch in May.

But St. Louis is a concept coach who values reads over rigid systems. That’s been a good environment for skilled kids.

The bottom line is that Michkov is the top-six forward the Canadiens have been looking for. And in a funny way, the Habs caught flak for passing on him in 2023. This could be a chance to fix that.

Michkov’s RFA status makes him the smarter play than Kucherov

Here’s the other piece. Michkov will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and he’s still on an entry-level deal with a $950,000 cap hit.

So whoever trades for him will need to sign him. The Canadiens would have to pay Michkov. But they’d set the terms on a player who’s 21.

Compare that to Kucherov. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports his next contract needs to run six years at a minimum of $20 million per season. And he’s told the Lightning he won’t re-sign, so any trade means handing him that deal. That’s more than double what Montreal’s highest earner makes.

The cap math gets tight, too. The Canadiens are projected to have $29.7 million in space for 2027-28 with 14 of 23 spots filled. A $20 million deal leaves $9.7 million for the other eight.

Michkov doesn’t carry that problem. The Hockey News has floated a deal near Demidov’s $9.15 million cap hit as a potential steal. Something like that would keep roughly $20 million open.

Is the price tag a center? Probably. Will the Flyers even listen? They say no. But if Michkov’s situation in Philadelphia keeps unraveling, Kent Hughes should be the first one on the phone.