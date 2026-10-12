Detroit Red Wings’ Latest Trade Pitch Ships Dylan Larkin to Division Rival

The Detroit Red Wings aren’t without options when it comes to Dylan Larkin.

The 30-year-old center has been involved in an excessive number of trade rumors this season — and they have not died down.

One of the latest trade pitches, as of Monday, sends him out to a division rival.

Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Could Land With Florida Panthers

Per Spencer Lazary of FanSided, the Red Wings shouldn’t rule out a trade partnership with the Florida Panthers.

With left winger Brad Marchand and center Aleksander Barkov sidelined, Lazary suggests this is an ideal time to pursue Larkin. Ultimately, this creates room in the Panthers’ cap space.

“The biggest issue would be the trade package. Are the Panthers okay with parting with more futures as well as a roster player(s)?” Lazary wrote. “The two names that stand out the most would be either Anton Lundell or Eetu Luostarinen, who both don’t carry no-movement or trade clauses. The trade-off would make sense; Florida would be getting a number one center in Larkin. But, at the same time, both Lundell and Luostarinen are key pieces to their roster. Outside of that, the Panthers don’t have a ton of young assets; they have Sandis Vilmanis, who is 22 but also a forward.”

This marks Larkin’s 12th NHL season, and his entire professional career has been spent with Detroit.

So far this season, he’s skated in three games and posted a 1-1-2 performance. For reference, during his 2025-26 campaign, he went 34-33-67 in 74 games.

Now, Florida has made it abundantly clear that it has no desire to trade 25-year-old Lundell.

He’s become an integral part of its organization. He owns 79 career goals and 124 assists for 203 points since his first campaign back in 2021-22.

Bottom line, Detroit is unlikely to enter a deal with the Panthers. Florida’s trade chips aren’t clear fits, and the Red Wings would be losing an incredibly valuable player.

How Do the Detroit Red Wings Stack Up Right Now?

Detroit is currently sitting last in the Atlantic Division standings at 1-3-1 overall.

Their latest loss took place on Saturday, Oct. 1o, when the Montreal Canadiens clinched the 1-0 victory at Centre Bell.

The Red Wings’ next matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. ET, at Little Caesars Arena against the New Jersey Devils.

For reference, the Devils are now 2-2 overall in the Metropolitan Division, which leaves them in fifth place.

On Saturday, they handed the Vancouver Canukcs a 4-1 loss.

Detroit hasn’t been able to gain substantial traction yet this season, but with Larkin’s dilemma clouding the organization, this shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

Having said that, the waiting game must come to an end; the clock is ticking.