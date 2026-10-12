Canadiens Linked to $43 Million Forward Duo for Key Reason

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is ready to make a significant trade. The team’s top exec recently brought in free agent forward Chris Kreider to boost his roster. The 35-year-old winger entered the fray on a one-year, incentive-laden contract. A move for another aging forward could soon be in the works for Montreal.

NHL journalist Marco D’Amico is now claiming that the Canadiens “want to make a big trade.” The insider discussed the situation on the latest episode of The Starr and D’Amico Show. According to the reporter, Montreal is more likely to target a veteran forward, particularly a pending free agent. He even picked out Nashville Predators star Ryan O’Reilly as a potential fit.

“You want to reward this team, but you don’t want to handicap the future,” claimed D’Amico. “For example, if the Canadiens were to be able to sacrifice a first-round pick, a promising young forward or defenseman, another asset, and you’re able to go get a guy like Ryan O’Reilly at the trade deadline, wouldn’t it make so much more sense to then hold on to Michael Hage, have him slot next to Ryan O’Reilly, and learn from him?”

Even if the veteran center walks away from the Montreal Canadiens next summer, Hage would essentially have a head start on his career. The experience from playing with O’Reilly could prove to be extremely beneficial. For now, O’Reilly is set to become a free agent after the current campaign when his four-year, $18 million deal expires.

Montreal Canadiens Urged to Target Veterans Ryan O’Reilly and Jared McCann

O’Reilly was not the only veteran forward mentioned as trade fits for the Montreal Canadiens by D’Amico. The journalist also suggested that Hughes could target Jared McCann from the Seattle Kraken. Like the Nashville star, McCann will also be a free agent in the summer of 2027. He previously signed a five-year, $25 million contract with his current club.

“If Seattle decides to sell, if you want to go out and get a guy like Jared McCann to play on the wing… that would be a good landing spot,” continued D’Amico. “There’s good value in the Canadiens going to get a top-six piece that may or may not be a long-term fixture, while also banking that they have a guy like Michael Hage.”

O’Reilly, 35, has picked up three points in Nashville’s first five games of the 2026-27 season. He previously recorded an impressive 74 points a year ago. McCann, on the other hand, is five years younger and already has seven points in six games this season. The Montreal Canadiens could certainly use either player right now.

Montreal has High Hopes for Star Michigan Forward

Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens can put together a strong trade package without including Hage. The club has attractive draft picks and one of the top pipelines in the NHL. Alexander Zharovsky was also recently named as a trade candidate. Montreal could be willing to offload the highly rated prospect at the right price.

The Canadiens clearly want to hang on to Hage, though. After all, they previously rejected trades for Matthew Knies and Kirill Marchenko due to other teams wanting the budding star in return. The University of Michigan center already has 12 points in four games to start the 2026-27 campaign.