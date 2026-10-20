Montreal Canadiens Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Forward for Massive Haul

The Montreal Canadiens have been rather underwhelming this season, but strategic moves in the trade market could be their answer.

According to an NHL writer, the Canadiens should be considered one of the top landing spots for a Philadelphia Flyers veteran forward.

Canadiens Should Pursue Flyers’ Travis Konecny

Per Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, trying to acquire 29-year-old Travis Konecny could be worthwhile for Montreal.

In return, one option would be to package up prospects Michael Hage and Tyler Thorpe, along with a future first-round pick and forward Phillip Denault.

“Montreal figures to be major buyers at some point this season following back-to-back playoff appearances and a run to the Eastern Conference Final, and while a second-line center should be high on their list, I’m not sure they would pass up the opportunity to add another top-six winger,” Gretz wrote. “This is an excellent team set up for long-term success, but it is not quite a finished product just yet.

“Hage would give Philadelphia a really intriguing center prospect, while Thorpe is a big, physical prospect that would have the potential to fit in with the Flyers’ style of play and become a fan favorite if he pans out.”

Shipping out Denault would merely be a financial decision for the Canadiens.

So far this season, Konecny has skated in five games. He’s made three assists for three points.

He owns 225 career goals and 322 assists for 547 total points through his 11 seasons playing in the National Hockey League.

His entire professional career has been spent in Philadelphia. The organization selected him with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

Montreal is currently riding a 4-3-1 overall record, which places them second-to-last in the Atlanta Division.

They’ve edged out the Detroit Red Wings (3-3-2), but the margin is small.

The Canadiens are coming off a tight 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Centre Bell.

Looking ahead, Montreal is preparing to face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is another home game for the Canadiens, giving them an immediate advantage.

Not to mention, the Sharks are coming off two consecutive losses — one to the Red Wings (4-3) and their latest to the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-1).