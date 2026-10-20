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Montreal Canadiens Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Forward for Massive Haul

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Martin St. Louis and Kent Hughes
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MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 07: Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes and head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montreal Canadiens talk prior to Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have been rather underwhelming this season, but strategic moves in the trade market could be their answer.

According to an NHL writer, the Canadiens should be considered one of the top landing spots for a Philadelphia Flyers veteran forward.

Canadiens Should Pursue Flyers’ Travis Konecny

Travis Konecny
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 10: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Wells Fargo Center on January 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Per Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, trying to acquire 29-year-old Travis Konecny could be worthwhile for Montreal.

In return, one option would be to package up prospects Michael Hage and Tyler Thorpe, along with a future first-round pick and forward Phillip Denault.

“Montreal figures to be major buyers at some point this season following back-to-back playoff appearances and a run to the Eastern Conference Final, and while a second-line center should be high on their list, I’m not sure they would pass up the opportunity to add another top-six winger,” Gretz wrote. “This is an excellent team set up for long-term success, but it is not quite a finished product just yet.

“Hage would give Philadelphia a really intriguing center prospect, while Thorpe is a big, physical prospect that would have the potential to fit in with the Flyers’ style of play and become a fan favorite if he pans out.”

Shipping out Denault would merely be a financial decision for the Canadiens.

Travis Konecny
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers in action during Game Six of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

So far this season, Konecny has skated in five games. He’s made three assists for three points.

He owns 225 career goals and 322 assists for 547 total points through his 11 seasons playing in the National Hockey League.

His entire professional career has been spent in Philadelphia. The organization selected him with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

Martin St. Louis
GettyMONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 25: Head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montréal Canadiens reacts after the 3-2 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on May 25, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Montreal is currently riding a 4-3-1 overall record, which places them second-to-last in the Atlanta Division.

They’ve edged out the Detroit Red Wings (3-3-2), but the margin is small.

The Canadiens are coming off a tight 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Centre Bell.

Looking ahead, Montreal is preparing to face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is another home game for the Canadiens, giving them an immediate advantage.

Not to mention, the Sharks are coming off two consecutive losses — one to the Red Wings (4-3) and their latest to the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-1).

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Montreal Canadiens Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Forward for Massive Haul

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