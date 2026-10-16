Montreal Canadiens Trade Pitch Lands Canucks’ $38.5 Million Forward

The Montreal Canadiens are well-versed in trade rumors this season — both realistic and improbable.

However, on Oct. 16, an NHL insider proposed an interesting idea that would send a Vancouver Canucks’ forward to Montreal.

How would this trade pitch unfold?

Canadiens Named Potential Destination for Canucks’ Jake BeBrusk

Getty EDMONTON, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Vancouver Canucks in action during the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on September 29, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

According to Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, there are five likely landing spots for 29-year-old Jake DeBrusk.

The Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and the Canadiens.

As mentioned by Gretz, Montreal already has a promising core of players. But perhaps this is a strength they need to lean into.

“While they are very good with a great future, they are still not a finished product,” he wrote. “They still need some help in the lower half of their lineup, and after a quiet offseason that only saw them add Chris Kreider, that is still the case.

“DeBrusk wouldn’t need to be a major play-driver here and could easily settle into a middle-six role on the left side and chip in some much-needed secondary scoring, both now and in the short-term future.”

At the time of this writing, DeBrusk has skated in seven games and posted a 3-2-5 performance.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in 81 games and logged a 23-19-42 performance.

This marks his 10th NHL season, but only three of those years have been spent with the Canucks.

Before landing in Vancouver, he played a seven-year stint with the Boston Bruins.

Where Do the Canadiens Currently Stand?

Looking at the Atlantic Division, Montreal is ranked second-to-last at 3-3-1 overall.

They’ve edged out the Detroit Red Wings (2-3-2), but the margin is incredibly small.

The Canadiens are coming off a tight 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Next up on their schedule is a clash against the Buffalo Sabres at Centre Bell on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. ET.