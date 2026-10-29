Longtime Nashville Predators Head Coach & GM Named to Golden Hall

A franchise legend, Barry Trotz, will be honored at tonight’s game. The Nashville Predators will face off against the Washington Capitals.

The team’s first-ever head coach and second general manager will be named to the Golden Hall and immortalized in Predators history. Trotz joins former GM David Poile, Shea Weber, Pekka Rinne, and broadcasters Pete Weber and Terry Crisp.

Trotz will don a gold jacket. Meanwhile, the team will commence a ceremony for him before puck drop. Fans have been encouraged to arrive early. This is to witness their former coach and GM be officially added to the Golden Hall that was established in 2024.

Back in February this year, Trotz announced he was stepping away as GM. He also left the game of hockey.

“I’ve been in pro sports in some shape or form probably for 40 years now, and there comes a time when you realize that a lot of the stuff you’ve done and you’ve been immersed, you can’t be sometimes present in both places,” Trotz said to NHL.com.

“You can’t be present in your job, and you can’t be present at home. I just felt there’s an end date.

Trotz played a hand in helping the Predators hire new President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland before he was officially done as GM. He will now finish out the final year of his contract as a senior advisor to the team.

Impact Trotz had on the Nashville Predators

After being part of the Predators franchise for 21 years, Barry Trotz put his stamp on hockey in the city of Nashville. Whether it was in the community or in who he was around daily.

The current head coach was around Trotz as a player. He was most recently brought in as the bench boss. Notably, the two have a relationship that dates back to Brunette’s playing days in the AHL.

“The standard he set with the group through his tenure that it was going to be hard-working, it was going to be highly competitive, it was going to be physical, it was going to be a certain brand of hockey, and they kept that through till now,” Brunette said.

The culture that Trotz started is still evident with the Predators. He’s continued to serve as a mentor to Brunette and has been checking in on him despite not holding a GM tag anymore.

“He helped me become a different coach for sure. Now that he’s done, he’s still a mentor who checks in and encourages me. Kind of like when I played. Almost like a full circle. He means a lot to my hockey career and to my life,” Brunette said.

Captain Roman Josi reflects on relationship with Trotz

Norris-trophy-winning defenseman Roman Josi was given his first chance in the NHL by Trotz. He’s one of two current players on the roster to have him as a coach and GM. Filip Forsberg is the other.

Now he’ll see Trotz honored along with his teammates tonight as Trotz’s former team he helped lead to a Stanley Cup in 2018 is here tonight.

“He means a ton to this franchise. He kind of shaped this franchise as a coach, and I was lucky to play for him for a couple of years. He’s so beloved by the fans and the community. The franchise and city are very thankful to have him for many years,” Josi said.