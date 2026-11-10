Predators’ Juuse Saros Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week Amid Team’s Hot Streak

The Nashville Predators are continuing to find their stride, riding a four-game winning streak with the help of recently named NHL Third Star of the Week Juuse Saros.

The NHL announced Monday afternoon that the 31-year-old goaltender would be honored for his production over the last week.

In two games played, Saros recorded a 2-0-0 record with a 1.00 goals-against average, stopping 53 of 55 shots for a .964 save percentage in the Preds’ victories.

Saros continues to provide value this season, making 12 starts for the Preds with a 5-3-4 record as they continue to make noise in the Central Division.

Saros Rediscovering His Dominant Form

The NHL honor earned this week comes at a time when Saros seems to be reestablishing himself as one of the NHL’s top goalies.

Juuse Saros has had plenty of memorable moments in his 12 seasons with the Preds, and he’s started this one off strong.

Notching eight straight seasons with a .900 save percentage or better before 2024-25, Saros had fallen just below the mark in his last two.

Now, through 12 games played this season, however, Saros sits at a .912 save percentage and a 2.62 GAA, which would tie for his fourth-lowest career mark.

Saros has tallied a 3-1-2 record in his last six starts, allowing only four combined goals in those three wins.

While overtime losses continue to be a slight struggle for him, Saros continues to earn points for the Preds in what has been an impressive season.

Can Saros Turn a Hot Week Into a Dominant Season

After earning NHL Third Star of the Week honors, the Preds need continued strong performances from their primary goaltender as they work to end their two-year playoff drought.

Historically, Saros’ numbers show that he can be the goaltender that gets the Preds over the hump this season.

However, if that is going to be the case, Saros will have to work on his shootout performance, currently holding a .250 shootout save percentage, .442 below the NHL average this year.

That being said, if he can clean up his shootout performance, Saros has been extremely reliable for the Preds in regulation this season.

Currently 12th in save percentage (.912) and fourth in saves (329), Saros has been extremely reliable despite an inconsistent defense in front of him.

Continuing to get the bulk of the starts this season while sharing the workload with Justus Annunen, Saros will have plenty of chances to continue putting up numbers like this week without having to worry about too much fatigue.

As the Preds sit fourth in the Central and tied for sixth in the Western Conference, it could boil down to the Finnish goaltender putting together a dominant season to propel the Preds out of their playoff drought.