Predators Hand Pyotr Kochetkov first loss of Season as Juuse Saros Shines

The Nashville Predators handed Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov his first loss of the season Tuesday night, securing a 4-1 victory behind a strong performance from Juuse Saros.

With the win, Nashville improved to 6-4-5 on the season, earning its second consecutive victory.

Entering the matchup, Kochetkov held a perfect 10-0-0 record, leading the NHL in wins. However, Saros stole the spotlight, allowing just one goal on 30 shots, marking a .967 save percentage against the defending champs.

Despite Saros’ incredible performance, he wasn’t the only legendary goaltender in the building.

Preds Legend Pekka Rinne in Attendance for Win

Predators legend Pekka Rinne was in attendance for Tuesday night’s game, marking a special night for him.

Rinne was honored before the game following his election to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, becoming the first player to spend his entire NHL career with Nashville and earn the honor.

Rinne finished his career with a 369-213-75 record, posting a 2.43 GAA and .917 SV%, also leading Nashville to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Tonight, Saros put on a show for him, holding one of the top teams in the NHL to a single goal in the win, making his Hall of Fame induction ceremony even more worthwhile.

Preds Win Second Straight

In a season where many questions surrounded the Predators’ potential and vision, they have stood their ground, tallying a 6-4-5 start with a 5-3-2 home record.

Aside from overtime struggles that have limited their points so far this season, the veteran core, backed by young faces, has kept the Predators in contention early on in the season.

In the last 10 days, the Predators have taken down the two current favorites to win the Stanley Cup (Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes), while also getting their first overtime win of the year as well.

After a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Nashville followed it up with a 4-1 win over Carolina, allowing the Preds to build momentum as they look to climb the Central Division standings.

However, if they are going to continue to build on this winning streak, they need younger guys to continue to step up.

Adam Edstrom Reaches Career-High

One of the young guys who has stepped up as of late is Adam Edstrom.

The Preds acquired Edstrom from the Rangers over the summer for Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 5th-round pick, and he has already made his acquisition worth it.

In his previous career-best season with the Rangers, Edstrom played in 51 games, notching 5 goals and a 9:16 TOI/G. In just 15 games played for the Preds, however, Edstrom has notched 6 goals and 14:51 TOI/G, continuing to play an important role in the Preds’ offense.

The 6-foot-7, 26-year-old center has provided a new spark to the Preds’ offense, creating fast-break opportunities and, in the game against the Canes, showing his stick work and height with a redirect goal from outside the crease.

Already setting career-high numbers, Edstrom should continue to develop for the Preds in upcoming seasons, as he works alongside veterans Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly.

Shane Wright Makes Preds Debut

Acquired on Sunday in a trade with the Kraken, Shane Wright made his Predators debut in the game against the Canes, tallying 14:32 TOI and a plus-minus rating of +2.

Although he didn’t record a shot on goal, he blocked one and came close to picking up his first point with Nashville on multiple occasions. Replacing Matthew Wood on the second line alongside Filip Forsberg and Nils Hoglander, there will be plenty more chances to come.

Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said Wright needs to build confidence as he adjusts to his new team.

“I still believe he’s a young player that probably needs a little bit more confidence, needs a little more belief if we’re going to take that next step,” Brunette told the media following the trade. “I want him to have fun, be excited, and skate.”

Wright and the Predators will look to make it three straight wins Thursday when they visit Colorado, aiming to go up 2-0 in the season series against the Avs.