Predators’ Veteran Core Continues to Carry Nashville’s Offense

Fifteen games into the season, four Nashville Predators players have recorded at least 15 points. Three of those players are 35 or older, with Filip Forsberg, 32, serving as the outlier.

After entering the season with relatively underwhelming expectations, the Predators are 6-4-5 on the year and currently sit in the wild-card picture, although it is still early in the season.

The veteran core is creating a significant gap between the four of them and the rest of the roster, with the next closest player having just seven points.

Despite the lack of statistical production from the youngsters, head coach Andrew Brunette and the front office are finding ways to make the veteran-heavy lineup work.

Steven Stamkos (36), Roman Josi (36), Ryan O’Reilly (35) and Filip Forsberg (32) have combined for more points than the 25 other players who have played for the Preds this season.

How the Veterans Lead the Offense

Each of Nashville’s four leading point scorers has contributed in their own way, helping the Preds throughout the lineup.

Stamkos, who has the least average time on ice amongst the four, currently leads the team in goals with eight.

He has continued to capitalize on his one-timer from the left faceoff circle, tallying four of his goals on the power play.

O’Reilly is not far behind Stamkos in goals with seven. He also leads Nashville in faceoff wins with 145 this season, which ranks 12th in the NHL this season.

Josi, a 16-year veteran for Nashville, has continued to be the team’s defensive anchor, leading the team in average ice time with 25:18 and notching 15 assists so far.

Forsberg, the youngest of Nashville’s four leading scorers, has continued to lead the offense with 14 assists and five goals.

Following the trade that brought Shane Wright to Nashville, Forsberg has been paired with him and 26-year-old Nils Hoglander on the second line, giving the two younger forwards an opportunity to gain experience with the team’s most productive veteran.

Where is the Secondary Scoring

Adam Edstrom, 26, is the next closest player in points for the Preds, reaching seven points with a goal Tuesday night.

Ross Colton and Alexander Kerfoot are close behind Edstrom with six points, both recent additions in the offseason for the Preds.

Along with the additions of Shane Wright, Nils Hoglander, Jack Drury, and Mavrik Bourque, it seems Nashville’s front office is taking an interesting approach to reshaping the roster.

Pairing the NHL veterans with younger additions is an interesting approach for the Preds on the cusp of a rebuild, but the early results have been encouraging.

Brunette continues to experiment with the third and fourth lines, searching for the best possible combinations to generate offensive production.

As Nashville looks to remain competitive in the Central Division, finding a balance between its veterans and youth production will continue to be a priority moving forward.