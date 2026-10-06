As the Nashville Predators open their first road trip of the 2026-27 season, the team announced goalie Justus Annunen was placed on injured reserve.

According to Max Herz from the Predators radio team, Juuse Saros will get the start against the Maple Leafs. Nashville announced the recall of goalie Matt Murray from the Milwaukee Admirals. Notably, this is his second stint with the club in less than a week.

Worth noting that Annunen was on the ice for practice with the team on Monday, but once Nashville arrived in Toronto, they decided he wasn’t fit to be Saros’ backup.

Herz noted that Annunen was on the ice for morning skate today to see how he feels. Nonetheless, Saros was in the starter’s crease, and he got the nod against the Maple Leafs.

Now that Annunen is out for at least the next seven days, there’s a chance the Predators put Murray in the net for one of the next two games after tonight.

Matt Murray to possibly make Predators debut this week

When the Nashville Predators take off from Toronto after Tuesday night’s game, there’s a chance Murray will get to make his fifth start in his career. The other four starts came with the Dallas Stars.

He last played in an NHL game on January 8, 2024, when the Stars shut out the Minnesota Wild 4-0. It was Murray’s second career win. Since then, he has been a stalwart in the AHL for the Stars and Admirals.

The 28-year-old can get some good tape on film should he get the opportunity to play with the Predators this week. Murray is set to be a free agent next summer. He has been the Predators’ AHL affiliate starter since the 2024-25 season.

During his time in Milwaukee, Murray has gone 50-32-7 overall with 8 shutouts. He’s been a steady force for the Admirals in the net and will continue to be once his stint is complete with the Predators.

Heavy workload early for Juuse Saros

Tonight will mark Juuse Saros’ third consecutive start to kick off the season. He’s managed well in the first two games, helping keep the Predators alive in big moments.

According to Money Puck, Juuse Saros has 1.4 goals saved above expected through his first two games. This ranks 18th among goalies who have played in at least one game.

Among goalies who have played in at least 118 minutes this season, Saros ranks 5th in SV% (.933) and 7th in goals-against average (2.03). Natural Stat Trick also has Saros with 10 high-danger saves on 13 high-danger shots faced. The Nashville Predators goaltender will continue to have his work cut out for him this evening.

Tonight he’ll have to go up against Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and rookie Gavin McKenna. The No. 1 overall pick is still in search of his first goal and point of his career.

Saros could be the first one to fall victim to McKenna’s milestone as he skates in his fourth game for the Maple Leafs.

The Nashville Predators could see Saros in net again on Thursday in Montreal or give Murray the start. The All-Star netminder will need a rest soon, even though Annunen is on IR.