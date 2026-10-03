Nashville Predators Reveal Goalie Transaction, Saros to Start

Before the second game of the season, the Nashville Predators made their first recall.

Goalie Matt Murray was called up from the Milwaukee Admirals as the Dallas Stars are in town on Saturday.

Backup goalie Justus Annunen did not take the ice for practice on Friday as the team prepared for the Stars.

Murray will back up Juuse Saros tonight after the Stars were shut out 4-0 on Friday by the St. Louis Blues.

Saros allowed three goals during the season-opening game on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. He’ll aim to pick up a win in his second start.

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Just a few seasons ago, the Predators also had to recall Murray. This time it was for opening night, and the Predators started former goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Nashville lost that game 4-3 against the Stars, and Saros was nursing a lower-body injury that he suffered in a preseason game. Saros went on to make his season debut on October 12 with no issues.

This time around, Annunen is presumably under the weather and not able to dress out for the Predators’ Central Division matchup.

Murray was given short notice on Friday by the team and hopped on a quick flight to Nashville. He’s never played in a game for the Predators in the regular season since joining the team in 2024.

Should Murray see NHL action again, it would be his fifth appearance. Overall, the goalie is 2-2 in his NHL career, howeverm he’s not been in an NHL game since January 8, 2024.

That game was also his first career shutout when he was in the Dallas Stars’ system.

Defensive jobs are still up for grabs in Nashville.

Nashville may see defenseman Jack Ahcan make his debut for the Predators on Saturday night.

He was part of the morning skate group at Bridgestone Arena and commented on the chance he has in Nashville to showcase himself.

“Anytime I get to be in the lineup, just move my feet and play fast. That’s been my game since I was a little kid,” Ahcan said.

“Come to the rink ready to go every day. Everyone here is playing with a little more bite, which is good for the team and the success of the team. There’s an opening, and I have to take advantage of it.”

Predators General Manager Chris MacFarland has seen it through with Ahcan going back to their time together with the Colorado Avalanche.

For the last three seasons, Ahcan has primarily played in the AHL but has been a steady force on the blue line.

Ahcan put up 50 points in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles last season and then 41 points in the year before that. While the Predators have jobs up for the taking, there could be one that Ahcan can claim early on this season.

Nashville is down to 8 defensemen on their roster after sending Ryan Ufko back to Milwaukee on Friday. It will take significant performances in the AHL for the Predators to bring Ufko back to Nashville.