Predators Fielding Trade Interest in $49M Defenseman

Nashville Predators defenseman Brady Skjei is reportedly generating buzz around the NHL as trade talks heat up, with his name now circulating among teams looking to bolster their blue line.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and Daily Faceoff, the Predators have had trade conversations about the veteran defender, who still has four years remaining on his contract. He’s a $7 million AAV.

Notably, Skjei has a full no-move clause in his deal this season, but only a modified no-trade clause (Pagnotta incorrectly reported that he lacks trade protection of any kind). His 15-team no-trade list gives Nashville some flexibility to move him if the right offer comes along.

Pagnotta indicated that while several teams have held discussions involving Skjei, some are, for now, hesitant to absorb the full length of his remaining term. That reluctance appears to be less about the player himself and more about the financial commitment involved.

“Leads me to believe a lot of playoff contenders might be interested in this particular player, who don’t have the space to necessarily work with, because a player of his caliber, a different environment, his experience, past experience, especially in those Carolina days, is a hell of a guy to have on that back end.”

In other words, teams might try to find a way to make the money work to add his playoff experience and veteran presence, which would be a meaningful addition to a team pushing for a deep run.

Teams Are Looking for a Solid Defenseman

For the Predators, the situation presents both an opportunity and a challenge. Moving Skjei could free up long-term cap flexibility, but finding a trade partner with the necessary room, or one willing to take on the contract in full, may require creativity. Nashville could also consider retaining a portion of his salary to facilitate a deal.

That might open the door for a team like Toronto to get involved. They’re reportedly willing to trade a premium asset for a difference-maker on the blue line. Skjei might qualify.

As the trade market continues to develop, Skjei is a name to watch. Whether a contender steps up with the cap space and willingness to commit to the remaining years on his deal remains to be seen, but the early conversations suggest his market is far from dormant.

The Predators have time, and this isn’t a trade they need to rush. Their best opportunity might come from a club dealing with an LTIR situation on the back end.