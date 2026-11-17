Jesper Bratt has been one of the New Jersey Devils‘ top playmakers for a while. Now, he is on the verge of making franchise history.

After New Jersey beat the Washington Capitals in the first game of their home-and-home series, Devils Media reported, “Jesper Bratt earned one assist in the contest, which marked his 362nd career assist. Bratt’s 362 assists passed Scott Gomez for the third most in franchise history behind Scott Niedermayer (364) and Patrik Elias (617).”

In Saturday’s 7-4 win over Washington, Bratt followed up that performance with another assist, putting him one helper below Niedermayer.

With 17 assists in 21 contests this season, Bratt is within striking distance of averaging an assist per game if he generates a little more offense. Even if he doesn’t, he is still on pace to end the year with an impressive 68 helpers.

That said, expect him to shatter Niedermayer’s mark either in the coming week or before the end of the month. Then, the real challenge will begin as Bratt pursues Elias.

Jesper Bratt Has Realistic Chance To End Career As The Devils’ All-Time Assists Leader

Elias played in 16 full seasons with New Jersey, and in a fraction of four others. Bratt is in his 10th full season with the Devils, with 655 games played. By contrast, Elias appeared in 1,240 contests with New Jersey.

What is Bratt’s biggest advantage when his pursuit of Elias officially starts? His playmaking started achieving elite status in 2023-24 when he logged 56 helpers.

In 2024-25, that number jumped to 67. Then New Jersey had a down season, and Bratt reverted to 49 in 2025-26. Should he keep up his current 68-assist pace this season, Bratt will end 2026-27 with over 400 career helpers.

It also helps that Bratt remains in the thick of his prime in his age-28 season. Barring injuries or a mysterious tank in production that Bratt, for one reason or another, can’t recover from, he has a tremendous chance to unseat Elias.

Bratt is also signed through 2030-31. Given New Jersey’s current run as one of the NHL’s best teams, he will most likely see the duration of that contract through in Newark.

Bratt’s Number-One Contender Is Currently In New Jersey’s Lineup

Even if Bratt sets the assists record sometime into the far future, Jack Hughes could give him a run should the latter ultimately extend his career in Newark.

Through 7.25 seasons, Hughes has 277 assists. That may not seem like a lot, as it averages roughly 38 per season.

But here’s the kicker: Hughes missed significant time in 2021-22, appearing in 49 games. Yet he still posted 30 helpers. He has also posted no less than 43 in a single season since. He is tied with Bratt for 17 this season.

That said, this could theoretically turn into a race between Hughes and Bratt. It would be a friendlier race between two teammates with the ultimate goal of hoisting the Stanley Cup in Newark.

In the short term, look for Bratt to pass Niedermayer while Hughes continues to rack up assists. Bratt will then pursue Elias, and it won’t be long until Hughes starts pursuing them both. That race will be a blast to watch if both players remain in Newark long-term.