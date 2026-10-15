Rangers Make Goaltending Move, Sign 539-Game NHL Veteran to PTO

The New York Rangers have been completely decimated at the goaltending position by injuries, starting with the season-ending injury to franchise starter Igor Shesterkin.

As if that weren’t enough, backup Joonas Korpisalo, acquired during the summer from the Boston Bruins, is unavailable for the next several weeks, while third stringer Spencer Martin, currently with the American Hockey League affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack, is also hurt.

The Rangers, who are currently rolling with Dylan Garrand as their starter, have announced the addition of a notable veteran to the Wolf Pack with a professional tryout agreement.

The New York Rangers’ American Hockey League Affiliate Has Signed Veteran James Reimer To A PTO

The Wolf Pack announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Reimer, who has 539 games of NHL experience with multiple teams, to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

“UPDATE: The Hartford Wolf Pack has signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Additionally, the Wolf Pack has loaned defenseman Anthony Kehrer to the Worcester Railers (ECHL),” the Wolf Pack reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If Reimer ultimately proves successful with the Wolf Pack, it may not be long before he dresses for the Rangers, and even gets a few games in.

James Reimer Has Played In 539 Career NHL Games

Reimer broke into the NHL with Toronto during the 2010-11 season and quickly established himself as the Maple Leafs’ starting goaltender, earning Rookie of the Month honors and a three-year contract extension. I

njuries and the emergence of Jonathan Bernier eventually pushed him into a backup role, though he reclaimed the starting job in 2015-16 before being dealt to the San Jose Sharks at the 2016 trade deadline.

He went on to play for the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks. After spending part of the 2025 offseason without a contract and briefly returning to Toronto on a tryout, Reimer signed with the Ottawa Senators in January 2026.

So far in his NHL career, Reimer has amassed a record of 232-191-67 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage, and has earned 32 shutouts.