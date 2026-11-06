Adam Fox Among Favorites to Win Norris Trophy for Rangers

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is among the favorites to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman this season.

Fox has scored 2 goals and 21 points in 17 games for the Rangers, who are currently sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 19 points.

With Fox having an outstanding individual season and with the Rangers looking like a playoff team once again, Fox is among the favorites to win his second career Norris Trophy.

Adam Fox 2nd in Norris Trophy Odds

According to Kalshi, Fox has a 53% chance to win the Norris Trophy this season as the NHL’s top defenseman, only behind Minnesota Wild superstar Quinn Hughes, who is first with a 73% chance to win the award, and ahead of Edmonton Oilers star Evan Bouchard, who is third with a 27% chance to take home the award.

Fox previously won the Norris Trophy in 2020-21, when he scored 5 goals and had 47 points in 55 games for the Rangers during one of the COVID-19 shortened seasons.

Since then, Fox has received votes for the Norris Trophy in the five seasons since then, but he hasn’t been a finalist for the award since 2022-23.

But in the 2026-27 season, it looks like Fox will not only be a finalist again, but he may win it.

Who Will Win The Norris Trophy?

There is still a lot of time left in the season, so anything can happen between now and April, when the regular season ends and the voters send in their Norris Trophy ballots.

Right now, it looks like Hughes is the favorite to win the honor, which is not surprising at all given how well he’s played and how much talk there is about him with his unrestricted free agency fast approaching.

But don’t count Fox out, as he appears to have a very real chance of capturing his second Norris Trophy in what is looking like a serious bounceback season for the Rangers superstar.

If Fox can continue his torrid scoring pace and if the Rangers can make the playoffs, don’t be surprised at all if he wins the award again.