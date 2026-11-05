New York Rangers Trade Pitch Lands $26.25M Goalie in Intriguing Move

After a great start to the season, the New York Rangers have fallen back down to Earth in a major way.

As of Nov. 5, the Rangers have lost six out of their last eight games. With this, they now have an 8-7-1 record and sit third in the Metropolitan Division.

The Rangers struggling is not too difficult to understand, though. They lost superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin for the season due to injury. Due to this, it would make sense if the Rangers looked to add another goalie. This is especially so when noting that they are right in the playoff race in the weak Metropolitan Division.

While the Rangers recently signed veteran goalie James Reimer, they could use a true starting goalie with Shesterkin done for the year. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper stands out in a major way.

The Kings currently have a 5-7-2 record and are seventh in the Pacific Division standings. If they do not climb up the standings, there is a chance that a pending unrestricted free agent like Kuemper could be on the move.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Rangers land Kuemper from the Kings in a big swap.

Rangers Get:

Darcy Kuemper (25% Retained)

Kings Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick (From Boston Bruins)

2027 Third-Round Pick

Urho Vaakanainen

Taylor Raddysh

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a proven veteran goalie in Kuemper as they look to stop the bleeding. The Kings, on the other hand, would get two draft picks and two depth players in Vaakanainen and Raddysh.

Looking at Kuemper’s Season

Kuemper has appeared in nine games this season with the Kings. During them, he has posted a 5-3-1 record, an .885 save percentage, and a 3.46 goals-against average. However, what’s important to note is that he is heating up as the season rolls on.

Kuemper has won each of his last five starts with the Kings. Over that span, he has a .910 save percentage. In addition, he has had a .938 save percentage or better in three out of his previous five starts. With this, the 36-year-old is playing some very good hockey right now.

If the Rangers acquired Kuemper and he kept this kind of play up, he would be a very good addition to their roster. He could be exactly the piece that helps New York get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2024.

Kuemper Could Be Perfect Rental Option for Rangers

Another appealing factor about Kuemper is that he is signed only through this season. Thus, he could be a perfect rental addition for the Rangers. Kuemper could help New York for just this season but then be let go once Shesterkin is ready to return for next season.

Kuemper’s experience also adds to his appeal in a major way. The 15-year NHL veteran has had a very good career and also has a Stanley Cup championship on his resume. This only adds to his appeal.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if New York tries to acquire Kuemper from the Kings.