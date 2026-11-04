Rangers Release Critical Goaltending Injury Update

The New York Rangers have been hit hard by injuries in goal this season, most notably losing franchise netminder Igor Shesterkin to a season-ending injury.

As if that weren’t enough, backup Joonas Korpisalo, whom the Rangers acquired from the Boston Bruins during the offseason, has missed several weeks with an injury of his own. Third-string goaltender Spencer Martin was also sidelined for a stretch, forcing the Rangers to turn to rookie Dylan Garand.

Thankfully, it appears as though the Rangers are getting a respite from their goaltending ailments, according to the latest report from team insider Mollie Walker.

New York Rangers Backup Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo Preparing For Rehabilitation Assignment

According to Rangers beat writer Mollie Walker of The New York Post, Korpisalo is being sent to the American Hockey League affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack for a conditioning assignment.

“Rangers sending Joonas Korpisalo down to Hartford for conditioning stint beginning tonight against Hershey, per source,” Walker wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She then responded to a fan asking about a tenative return date for the Finnish-born goaltender, who is playing in his first year with the organization.

“They’re going to reevaluate after he plays and go from there. His initial timeline had him returning around Nov. 7!” she wrote.

Korpisalo Is Playing In His First Year With The Rangers

Korpisalo was taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the 62nd overall pick in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He spent nine seasons with the Blue Jackets, eventually taking over as their starting goaltender following Sergei Bobrovsky’s departure.

Korpisalo delivered one of his best performances during the 2020 postseason, recording two shutouts against Toronto. He also stopped an NHL-record 85 shots in a five-overtime loss to Tampa Bay during the league’s pandemic-era playoffs in Toronto.

Columbus traded him to the Los Angeles Kings in 2023, and he later signed a five-year, $20 million contract with Ottawa that summer. His time with the Senators lasted just one season before he was sent to Boston as part of the Linus Ullmark trade.

In 2025-26, Korpisalo posted a 14-9-6 record, a 3.15 goals-against average, and one shutout with the Bruins. The Rangers acquired him from Boston during the following offseason, sending Kalle Väisänen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick in return.