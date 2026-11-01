New York Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Canucks 28-Goal Star in Intriguing Move

After a very good start to the season, the New York Rangers have been struggling significantly since.

The Rangers have lost five out of their last six games. When noting that Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury, it is not too difficult to understand why New York is struggling right now.

However, when noting that the Rangers still have a 7-6-1 record, they should be open to adding to their roster early on this season. They are very much still in the Metropolitan Division’s playoff race.

While adding a goalie should be a top priority for the Rangers with Shesterkin out, they would also benefit by bringing in another skilled forward. They could use another scoring winger to solidify their top nine.

One player who could be interesting for the Rangers to add is Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk. He has been a trade candidate for a long time now and could be a big pickup for a team like the Rangers.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Rangers land DeBrusk in a major move.

Rangers Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick (From Boston Bruins)

2028 Second-Round Pick

Taylor Raddysh

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a skilled winger to boost their forward group in DeBrusk. The Canucks, on the other hand, would get two second-round picks and a veteran forward in Raddysh.

DeBrusk is a Top NHL Trade Candidate Right Now

While the NHL season is young, DeBrusk is already creating chatter as a trade candidate again.

The Fourth Period recently reported that the Canucks are open to trading veteran players like DeBrusk and that the 2015 first-round pick is open to a change of scenery.

“Canucks GM Ryan Johnson is open to trading a number of his veteran players, like Jake DeBrusk, Drew O’Connor, Filip Chytil and Luke Schenn,” The Fourth Period wrote. “DeBrusk, 30, is in the third season of a seven-year, $38.55 million contract and owns a full no-movement clause this season before it shifts to a 15-team no-trade list July 1, 2027. The Edmonton native has voiced his discontent about being part of a team in a rebuild in the past and sources have told TFP he remains open to a change of scenery.”

With the Canucks reportedly being open to dealing DeBrusk, the Rangers should try to trade for him. He would have the potential to provide the Rangers with some much-needed secondary scoring as they aim to get back into the playoffs.

Looking at DeBrusk

DeBrusk is a proven goal scorer who has been able to make an impact for a long time. He has scored at least 23 goals in four out of his previous five seasons. Thus, he would give New York more offense if they landed him.

With numbers like these, DeBrusk could slot perfectly on the Rangers’ second line with J.T. Miller and Tye Kartye if acquired. He would also give New York a clear option for their power play, as he works well on the man advantage.

Overall, with the Rangers needing scoring help, they should consider pursuing DeBrusk. He would be a long-term addition for them too, as he is signed through the 2030-31 season.